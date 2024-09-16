Ryan Reynolds expresses interest in buying Welsh cricket franchise

Ryan Reynolds has expressed an interest in buying a Welsh cricket team.

The 47-year-old actor and his showbiz pal Rob McElhenney have "made contact" over the possibility of buying a stake in Welsh Fire, a Cardiff-based cricket franchise.

Dan Cherry - the chief executive of Glamorgan County Cricket Club, which has strong links to the franchise - told the BBC: "It is a feasible option. Contact's been made.

"There's not been anything substantial come back yet, but we're in the process and I know that they'll certainly be included in any process that we've got going forward.

"All bids and offers that are going to come in are going to be interesting to us, and we're going to have to evaluate what the best bid is for us."

Ryan and Rob, 47, became the co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C. back in 2020, and since then, they've managed to achieve back-to-back promotions with the Welsh soccer team.

And now, the Hollywood duo could soon become the co-owners of another Welsh sports team.

Dan added: "There's obvious interest in what Ryan Reynolds and the guys have done at Wrexham, which has been fantastic for football in north Wales.

"That doesn't necessarily mean to say that it'll be the right option for us, but if they're interested in talking to us, obviously it's an exciting proposition."

Meanwhile, Ryan previously described his ownership of Wrexham as "the greatest experience" of his life.

Speaking to the BBC in 2023, Ryan shared: "This adventure has been unlike anything else.

"I love it because it's a project that's going to be multi-decades.

"I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather's ashes were scattered across the pitch. I look at this place as like a church."