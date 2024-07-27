Ryan Reynolds Forced To Confess To Leaking ‘Deadpool’ Footage In Lie Detector Interview

The truth shall set Ryan Reynolds free.

Reynolds has finally copped to being part of leaking Deadpool test footage way back in 2014, when the film was in the production bardo between editing and theaters.

The clip was an instant hit with Marvel fans, whose enthusiastic push finally gave the film the green light.

Reynolds has previously hinted that he was part of posting the clip online. But the final confirmation came during a Vanity Fair lie detector interview, when co-star Hugh Jackman asked him directly about it.

“That’s a great question,” Reynolds said. “This is a great question. Pass.”

Jackman then reminded Reynolds that he was hooked up to a polygraph machine.

“I just want to remind you that this does not follow the letter of the f***ing law,” Reynolds replied. “And if I wanted to break out of this room and destroy everything in my path, I will.” He continued, “I would say that I, I… what is the question again?”

The test monitor demanded that Reynolds answer the question.

“Well, for f**k’s sakes,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I might have provided an assist.”

Reynolds’ response was deemed truthful, surprising Jackman. Still, Reynolds noted he didn’t actually upload the footage.

“I was Scottie Pippen!” he claimed, a reference to the NBA sidekick to superstar Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. “I was just there doing my job, and someone else gets all the credit.”

Reynolds celebrated the fourth anniversary of the leak on X in 2018. “Still searching for the bastard who leaked our test footage onto the internet, causing Deadpool to receive a green light,” he wrote. “Taking over the investigation myself. #Angry.”

