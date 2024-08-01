Ryan Reynolds knows why Thor was crying in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers follow.

Ryan Reynolds has teased the reason why Thor was seen crying in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Chris Hemsworth's character is one of a number of big cameos in the new Marvel movie, with the God of Thunder seen in a brief reworked scene from Thor: The Dark World.

In a potential future shown by the Time Variance Authority, Thor is unexpectedly seen crying over the loss of Deadpool, and Reynolds has now addressed the moment in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/ZlzSnMswKG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2024

Related: How to get Deadpool & Wolverine's special-edition Marvel book

Posting a shot of a bloodied Deadpool holding his finger to his lips and shushing, the star wrote: "I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine."

Hemsworth isn’t the only big Marvel face to pop up in the movie, with Chris Evans also making a cameo – this time as his past Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Addressing his comeback, the actor recently took to Instagram to share his thanks, writing: "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie! They're three of the nicest guys you'll ever meet.

Marvel Studios

Related: When will Deadpool & Wolverine be released on Disney+?

"Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart."

Another notable cameo was from Reynolds's wife Blake Lively, who played the role of Lady Deadpool, with the Wade Wilson actor since opening up about how it came about.

"Yeah, it was kind of one of those things where you're like, 'Well, why not?' I mean, go for it, of course. I mean, we're all there together anyway. Let's go nuts," he told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Marvel Studios

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine post-credit scene explained

"Yeah, it was a lot of fun. Yeah, she did love it. And she's one of the funniest people I know."

Among the other notable surprise cameos include Channing Tatum as Gambit, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool, Nathan Fillion as Headpool, and Wrexham player Paul Mullin as Welshpool, to name but a few.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas.

You Might Also Like