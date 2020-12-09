Ryan Reynolds’ Mom Lays Into Chris Hemsworth In Expletive-Laden Trash Talk

Mel Woods
·Associate Editor, HuffPost Canada
·2 min read

When it comes to the Reynolds family, the funny apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

That was evident this week, when Ryan Reynolds’ mom Tammy stepped in to help him with a little social media trash talk of a fellow Marvel star.

In a video shared by Reynolds, Tammy lays into “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth at her son’s request.

“Normally I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted,” she says.

Tammy then proceeds to launch into heavily censored description of Hemsworth, saying he looks like a “bodybuilder f**ked a platypus.” But after apologizing on behalf of her son, she lays down the sickest burn of all.

“I loved you in Wonder Woman, it was the best!” she says with a smile.

Of course, that was Chris Pine who starred in “Wonder Woman,” not Chris Hemsworth (or Chris Evans or Chris Pratt or any of the other white Chrises in superhero movies these days). Reynolds also cooked up a perfect hashtag poking fun at all of the white guys named Chris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — #ChrisHevansprine.

Simu Liu Wrote A Diss Rap About Ryan Reynolds And It's Perfect

Ryan Reynolds Loves Being A 'Girl Dad'

Taylor Swift Let Ryan Reynolds Use Her New Re-Recordings In A Commercial

The video was part of an ongoing AGBO Superhero League, a charity fantasy football league involving the stars of various Marvel movies and series. This is week 13 of competition and Hemsworth currently sits in sixth place, while Reynolds is in second (behind fellow Canadian icon Simu Liu.)

Liu and Reynolds did battle last month, with the “Shang-Chi” star absolutely destroying the pride of Vancouver in a diss rap.

Hemsworth returned Tammy’s burn with a video featuring his own “dad,” A.K.A. Dan Blacklock, his costumer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

But like many of us, Blacklock just can’t bring himself to say anything bad about the Canadian.

“Top mate,” he says.

We couldn’t agree more.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • You can apply for the B.C. Recovery Benefit — worth up to $1,000 — starting Dec. 18, government says

    British Columbians will soon be able to apply for a little bit of extra cash this Christmas.The B.C. government introduced legislation on Tuesday to secure funding for approximately 3.7 million British Columbians to receive the tax-free B.C. Recovery Benefit.According to the province, all eligible adults in the province will be able to start applying for funds starting Dec. 18.Families with incomes under $125,000 will be eligible to receive $1,000 and families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.Single people earning less than $62,500 qualify for a $500 payment and individuals earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced amount.But as the opposition B.C. Liberals have pointed out, the income criteria are based on 2019 tax returns, so people who had higher incomes but lost their jobs during the pandemic may not be eligible."We understand that this recovery benefit will be useful to so many British Columbians, however, we cannot let the government pass this off as a recovery plan — it is short term relief and does not make up for John Horgan's lack of a comprehensive long-term plan to get people back on track," Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier said in a news release.According to the province, British Columbians receiving income assistance and disability assistance will also be eligible for extra cash under the B.C. Recovery Benefit. However, the people who depend on those forms of assistance will see their COVID-related benefits slashed in half, from the current $300 a month to $150 per month from January to March 2021. The same is true of the seniors' supplement."We know that making ends meet during the holiday season is a concern for many families, even without the added stress of a pandemic. These additional supports will mean B.C. families will have extra dollars to spend when they need it most," said Minister of Finance Selina Robinson in a media release.To be eligible to receive funds, applicants must be a B.C. resident over the age of 19 and have filed a 2019 tax return.Online applications open Dec. 18 and, starting Dec. 21, phone-based support will be available at 1-833-882-0020 toll-free, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. People have until June 30, 2021, to apply for the benefit.

  • Ohio governor: Lethal injection no longer execution option

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. It's “pretty clear” there won't be any executions next year, DeWine told The Associated Press during a year-end interview, adding he doesn't see support in the Legislature for making a switch in execution method a priority. Ohio has an “unofficial moratorium” on capital punishment, he said. “Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today,” the governor said. DeWine said he still supports capital punishment as Ohio law. But he has come to question its value since the days he helped write the state's current law — enacted in 1981 — because of the long delays between crime and punishment. DeWine called himself “much more skeptical about whether it meets the criteria that was certainly in my mind when I voted for the death penalty and that was that it in fact did deter crime, which to me is the moral justification.” Messages were left for leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate seeking comment. Former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, now under federal indictment for his alleged role in a $60 million bribery scheme, questioned last year whether the state should reconsider capital punishment because of the cost and Ohio’s inability to find lethal drugs. The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Shortly after taking office in 2019, DeWine ordered the Ohio prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs. That announcement followed a federal judge’s ruling that said Ohio’s current execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.” Opponents of Ohio's death penalty called on lawmakers last month to enact a capital punishment ban during the current lame duck legislative session. They repeated that demand Tuesday. “It’s time for the General Assembly to just end the death penalty in Ohio and repurpose the funds wasted trying to execute people into programs to better serve the needs of murder victim families,” said Abraham Bonowitz, Death Penalty Action director. Also Tuesday, DeWine said he remains optimistic about his ability to govern Ohio despite attempts by fellow GOP lawmakers to limit his powers and even impeach him over his handling of the pandemic. “While the few legislators that want to impeach me have gotten headlines, what has not gotten a lot of headlines is the real work,” DeWine said. The career politician, who has drawn strident criticism from both right and left, is hopeful about 2021 despite the pandemic surging in many parts of the state, calling next year the “year of recovery.” When asked whether he had any regrets about decisions he made in the past nine months, DeWine said does not have the luxury to reflect when there is so much work left to do. “There will be time to reflect on that, there will be books written, there will PhDs and dissertations on the whole pandemic and that’s fine but we’re in the battle now,” he said. ___ Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. ___ This story has been updated to correct that the former House speaker discussed reconsidering capital punishment last year, not this year. Julie Carr Smyth, Farnoush Amiri And Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press

  • Man accused in Nipigon kidnapping, aggravated assault freed on bail

    THUNDER BAY -  A Thunder Bay man facing 13 charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault connected to a kidnapping in Nipigon has been freed on bail following a court appearance. Andrew Otway, 29, was released from custody on conditions on Monday, Dec. 7, following a bail hearing in Thunder Bay, according to court documents. He was released without a surety and after promising to pay $5,000 in the event he breaches any of his conditions. A court-ordered publication ban is in effect which prevents the publication of any evidence including submissions made by lawyers during Otway’s bail hearing.  The 29-year-old’s bail conditions will require him to report to Nipigon OPP every week and notify police of his work schedule. He will be required to live in Thunder bay except while he is working. He is also to be in his residence daily between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for certain situations including medical emergencies.  Otway is also required not to contact the alleged victim or with Jayson Lawson-Balodis, Billy Thompson and Harold Robert Sault. He is also not to possess any weapons and must stay away from drugs and alcohol.  Otway was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police in connection to a kidnapping on Sept. 14. Police said a man was abducted, forcibly confined and assaulted with a firearm in the town of Nipigon. He managed to escape captors and called police. Otway is scheduled to return to court next in January. Karen Edwards, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

  • Unama'ki chiefs request businesses to honour tax exemptions

    SYDNEY — Last week, all five Unama’ki chiefs issued a joint letter from the Union of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq requesting business owners and merchants throughout Cape Breton honour the tax exemption for status Mi’kmaq people. The letter states that under section 87 of the Indian Act, items delivered to the reserve are exempt from GST and HST. And given the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chiefs want the exemption extended to all point of sales. “We’ve been here since the creation of this land and in the spirit of reconciliation they should honour the tax exemption,” said Chief Annie Bernard of We’koqma’q First Nation. She remembers a time when Mi’kmaq just had to show their status cards to get the tax exemption. She said she's not exactly sure when it stopped happening, but she said they never lost that right. Now, in order to receive the tax exemption, Mi’kmaq must have the goods delivered to their respective communities. But Bernard said having the goods delivered is still a heavy expense for community members on a fixed income. And removing the taxes could remove one more barrier for community members to keep purchasing. “We have over 10,000 people in our communities and that’s tremendous buying power,” said Bernard. She would like to see a tax exemption extended to all Mi’kma’ki to strengthen ties and to honour the first people of the land. The province of Nova Scotia currently has an HST rate of 15 per cent, so a $1,000 purchase could mean $150 of savings. In Ontario there is an eight per cent exemption on products with the presentation of a status card at the point of sale. Bernard hopes to see something like that in Cape Breton to encourage community members from travelling to major shopping centres in Dartmouth and Halifax as the province deals with the second wave. “If we can shop locally and stay locally it means we have less of a chance of bringing that virus here,” said Bernard. Chief Leroy Denny of Eskasoni First Nation agrees that the tax exemption would go a long way in ensuring community members stayed local to shop. And the union has created a template to help businesses understand how to verify the status cards and that they’re following the tax law. “Five Unama’ki bands bring in millions of dollars to the Cape Breton economy and if they honour our tax exemptions like they do in Halifax and Moncton, everybody will win,” said Denny. He said the union already sent out notices to businesses and merchants about the tax exemption. Bernard said some businesses already honour the tax exemption, but she’d like to see more do so. She's already visited local businesses near We’koqma’q to encourage them to offer tax exemptions at the point of sale. Bernard said there may be detractors but said it's important for Mi’kmaq people to always voice their concerns. “We have to teach our next generation not to be afraid to speak up about our rights,” said Bernard. -30-Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Plus de 6000 tests en 7 jours à Laval

    6651 tests de dépistage à la COVID-19 ont été effectués sur le territoire lavallois au cours de la semaine du 30 novembre au 6 décembre selon les données émises par le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval. Cela représente une augmentation de 1540 tests par rapport à la semaine précédente. Il s’agit d'un sommet hebdomadaire de tests effectués lors de la deuxième vague de la pandémie. Un sommet de 1126 personnes dépistées a été atteint le mardi 1er décembre. À l’inverse, seulement 695 tests ont été effectués le dimanche 6 décembre. L'organisation de santé a aussi tenu à rappeler qu'elle «compte sur la population lavalloise pour poursuivre les efforts et continuer de respecter les mesures en vigueur». Cette demande est d'autant plus importante à l'approche de la période des Fêtes et à une augmentation du nombre de cas détectés qui provient de la transmission communautaire dans plusieurs milieux. Avec un bilan de 12 503 personnes testées positives à la COVID-19, Laval a connu une hausse de 171 cas en 24 heures. Le total de décès depuis le début de la pandémie augmente à 731. Le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval cumule également 10 665  guérisons, ce qui signifie qu’il y a désormais 1107 cas actifs confirmés (+69) sur le territoire lavallois. Parmi les personnes touchées, 32 sont hospitalisées, dont 11 aux soins intensifs. 32 employés de l’organisation de santé sont toujours absents du travail en raison de la COVID-19. Quatre résidences privées pour aînés (RPA) de Laval sont présentement touchées par la COVID-19. Voici la liste complète de celles-ci : Par ailleurs, le Jardin des Saules a été placé dans la catégorie des RPA en situation critique en raison du taux d'infection. Au Québec, le bilan est maintenant de 154 740 cas et 7313 décès. Au total, 835 personnes sont toujours hospitalisées, dont 114 aux soins intensifs.Nicholas Pereira, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • 'A matter of principle:' Niagara MPPs, NPCA respond to Greenbelt Council resignations

    Niagara’s MPPs are speaking out following a string of resignations from the province’s Greenbelt Council, including chair David Crombie. Six members resigned from Premier Doug Ford’s Greenbelt Council, along with Crombie, in response to the government’s passing of Schedule 6 of Bill 229, legislation that would see major change made to conservation authorities across the province when it comes to watershed management. Chandra Sharma, chief administrative officer of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) said she was not surprised by the resignations which came over the weekend, adding that Crombie, the now former chair of the Greenbelt Council, has been a champion of conservation authorities for decades. “Many conservation authorities used his pioneering work in developing their watershed plans in the '80s and '90s. He is an expert, and most of the members of the council were on the same page as him so, it is a matter of principle. I think that is the reason they have handed in their resignation.” Niagara’s three NDP MPPs had strong words of opposition to the legislation proposed in Bill 229. Jeff Burch, Niagara Centre MPP, said he hopes the resignations coming from the Greenbelt Council will send a message to the Ford government. “The resignations of David Crombie, and the other members of the Greenbelt council, is an indictment of Doug Ford and his continued war on conservation, the Greenbelt and the environment. The Greenbelt Council, The Ontario Federation of Agriculture, the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, conservation authorities, local councils and thousands of regular people, have asked this government to stop their attack.” Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates sent a similar message, saying the changes made to the role of conservation authorities in development, land use planning, and the issuing of permits could have long-term consequences. “Our kids,’ our grandkids’ futures are at stake. I hope these resignations are the needed encouragement for this government to finally understand how dangerous their plans are.” Bill 229 passed its third reading of the house on Mon. Dec. 7 following the resignation of Crombie and six others from the Greenbelt Council. Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, who is also a sponsor of Bill 229, said the government is already looking to fill the empty seats on the Greenbelt Council, and hopes to work closely with those appointed. “Our government is actively working to appoint a new chair and other council members to bring in new voices. We look forward to sharing those details in coming days. We are hoping that with a fresh perspective on the council, we will be able to fulfil this commitment.” St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens joined her NDP colleagues in condemning the legislation and said the resignations from the Greenbelt Council should serve as a warning to the Ford government of the potential environmental impact of Schedule 6 of Bill 229. “These resignations are people ringing the alarm bell, because the environmental risk is that high right now. The greenbelt is more than a symbol for the environment in Niagara. We’ve got a situation right now where decision-making is being shifted from communities like ours and put in the hands of developers.” Speaking on behalf of the NPCA, Sharma said whatever course of action the government chooses to take, local conservation authorities will continue the work they do in watershed management, in whatever way that may be. “If the province thinks this is the right way to go, then we will make it work.”Bryan Levesque, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Alberta's top court dismisses appeal of Edmonton man convicted in road-rage attack

    EDMONTON — An Edmonton man sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for breaking a woman's arms with a crowbar in a road-rage attack has lost an appeal of his conviction. Jared Eliasson was granted bail in December 2019, moments after he was sentenced, pending the appeal. Eliasson, who is in his early 30s, was acquitted in April 2019 of attempted murder but found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and damage to property. A woman testified at his trial that in March 2017 she had honked at Eliasson for blocking an intersection with his vehicle, and he followed her home and attacked her. The woman was treated in hospital for two broken arms that required multiple surgeries. Eliasson asked the Court of Appeal of Alberta for a mistrial on the grounds that he had new evidence suggesting the woman's injuries were due to a fall. In a written decision released Tuesday, all three judges dismissed the appeal on the ground that "fresh evidence, even if it had been admitted, would not have had any effect on the ultimate outcome." Eliasson must turn himself in by Dec. 16. During his trial, court heard that he repeatedly told police he did not attack Chelsey Schendzielorz. The defence argued that the Crown did not prove the identity of her attacker beyond a reasonable doubt. In the decision, the Appeal Court judges noted that Eliasson was in the area at the time, he had motive, he was involved in the "honking incident," the assailant's car had distinguishing features that were "significantly similar" to Eliasson's vehicle and a wrecking bar was found inside. "The appellant's decision in his statement to the police did not leave the trial judge with a reasonable doubt. The statement had an 'unnatural lack of sincerity' that bordered from time to time 'almost on the level of absurd,'" the decision reads. "For example, the appellant suggested in his police statement that the complainant may have broken her own arms as some sort of fraud." The decision says that after Eliasson's conviction, his lawyer received an anonymous call saying Schendzielorz's injuries could not have occurred as reported in the media. A letter from Schendzielorz's orthopedic surgeon said her injuries were more consistent with a fall, instead of a direct blow to her arms. The Appeal Court judges note that although the woman testified that blows broke both her arms, which she was holding over her head to protect herself, she was never asked directly whether she fell down. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

  • Meng's lawyer suggests RCMP and border agency jointly controlled her before arrest

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer involved in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport two years ago says the Mounties would have stepped in if she had tried to flee while in the custody of officials from the Canada Border Services Agency. Sgt. Ross Lundie completed his testimony at the B.C. Supreme Court today as part of an evidence-gathering hearing in the Huawei executive's extradition case. Her lawyers are trying to prove that the RCMP and the border agency co-ordinated a covert criminal investigation under the guise of a routine border exam in order to gather evidence for American investigators. Each RCMP and border officer to testify so far has told the court they saw their organizations as having good relations but separate and independent mandates. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, sought to establish during cross-examination of Lundie that those lines were more blurred.Under questioning, Lundie agreed that RCMP officers observed Meng as she was intercepted by border officers after her plane landed at the gate and that Mounties were also in a room with a one-way mirror during her immigration exam. "From the moment Meng was met by CBSA at the gate, she would not be leaving the airport except under the arrest of the RCMP," Peck proposed to Lundie."Yes."She was under the "control" of both RCMP and the border agency at the airport, Peck suggested. "She was being examined by CBSA and we were there, our presence was there," Lundie said. "You would not have let her flee," Peck said."That's fair."Meng's lawyers are gathering evidence to support an abuse of process claim next year, in which they will argue her arrest was unlawfully executed and she should be freed.Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud and conspiracy charges based on allegations that both she and Huawei deny. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Ottawa says it's not alarmed by Trump's threat to restrict vaccine exports

    Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said today he doesn't expect a U.S. attempt to restrict overseas shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will have any meaningful impact on Canada's initial supply of doses.LeBlanc said he's "confident" that the New York-based pharmaceutical giant will be able to fulfil its contractual obligations to deliver millions of vaccine doses to countries abroad, despite reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is intent on limiting shipments."With respect to the Pfizer doses, we expect them to start arriving in the coming days, in the next week or so," LeBlanc told reporters at a COVID-19 briefing."We have no reason to think whatsoever that access to the Pfizer vaccine will be in any way disturbed. Deliberately, in the contracts themselves, we contemplated having access to production facilities on more than one continent," he said.The government has hesitated to state publicly where Canada's Pfizer doses are coming from, due to security concerns. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccination logistics at the national operations centre, said Tuesday the planned "dry runs" on distribution are based on the assumption the doses are coming from Belgium."We're exercising a dry run this week. Boxes are in the air right now. They left Belgium and are on their way to the next transit node in the cold chain. They're being monitored, so we will learn," Fortin said of the delivery simulation."This is one way this week where we will learn how the process will flow, if adjustments need to be made."WATCH: Maj.-Gen. Fortin says vaccine dry runs are underwayA government official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told CBC News today that most, if not all, of Canada's initial supply of the Pfizer product will be coming from a plant in Belgium. Canada is expecting to see 249,000 doses shipped by month's end.Canada is expected to take delivery next week of vaccines produced in Puurs, a small town in Belgium's north that will be churning out hundreds of millions of doses of the co-developed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the European market, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom over the next 12 months.The U.K.'s initial shipment of some 800,000 vaccine doses was shipped from Puurs as well. The National Health Service started inoculating Britons this morning.A spokesperson for Pfizer told CBC News that the company is "committed to honouring our agreements" with Canada and countries have "a number of procurement routes to rapidly secure vaccine supply.""We are a global company that prioritizes patients all over the world. Pfizer and BioNTech are committed to bringing this vaccine candidate to help meet the global public health need. We will work closely with international initiatives, governments and other vaccine manufacturers, as appropriate," the spokesperson said.Because the Pfizer product is so temperature sensitive — the vaccine must be stored in a freezer at temperatures between –80 C and –60 C — Pfizer is shipping the product directly from its plants to points of use to limit movement and keep the product stable.The company's Kalamazoo, Mich. plant and a storage facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. will supply the U.S. market to start, but those sites could later be re-purposed to complete global deliveries not yet filled by the Belgian operation.Trump is under pressure following a report in the New York Times that the U.S. passed up a chance this summer to secure up to 500 million more doses of Pfizer's highly effective vaccine. The Trump administration has so far placed an order for 100 million doses of the two-dose vaccine.White House officials, speaking to reporters Monday, did not provide details of any proposed restrictions but said Trump was drafting an executive order that would be a "reaffirmation of the president's commitment to America first."The New York Times has reported that Trump's order will stipulate that other nations will not get U.S. supplies of the Pfizer vaccine until Americans have been inoculated — but some experts have questioned whether such an order would have any practical effect on contracts the drug maker has signed already with countries like Canada.This would not be the first time Trump has tried to deny medical products to Canada during the pandemic.In April, he tried to prevent U.S.-based 3M from honouring contracts with Canadian buyers of American-made N95 masks vital to limiting the spread of the virus.

  • Drumheller businesses adapt to provincial regulations

    As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province, the Alberta government announced new public health orders on Tuesday, November 24, asking some Drumheller businesses to adapt once more to additional restrictions to operations.  The regulations change whether businesses can operate by reduced occupancy capacity, by appointment only, or being closed to the public. Additional measures have also been put in place for restaurants, bars, and pubs.  These new regulations have impacted Drumheller’s recreational facilities and Darren Goldthorpe, manager of Recreation, Arts, and Culture said in a press release, “Despite the restrictions, we are very happy we are still able to offer recreation to our community, even if it’s limited. With the new mandatory measures scheduled for Friday (November 27) we want to remind our users safety has always been our number one priority.”  The Badlands Community Facility (BCF) has closed its banquet halls and multipurpose rooms in accordance with the new provincial regulations.   Some functions at Drumheller’s recreational facilities remain open, including some household and individual activities, though times must be pre-booked through the Reservation Portal. Group lessons and classes are prohibited and have been paused or cancelled until Friday, December 18 at the earliest, though one-on-one lessons are still permitted.  Farmers markets and pop-up indoor markets which were not previously approved by Alberta Health Services (AHS) or Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were made to close to the public. While not all farmers markets were affected, some communities made the choice to cancel their events. Vendors impacted by these closures have turned to social media to offer COVID-safe alternatives to sell their wares.  Drumheller Farmers’ Market held their pre-Christmas sale on Saturday, December 5 at the BCF. Masks were mandatory and one-way traffic was in place to help with social distancing. Shoppers and vendors were required to sign in upon entry to adhere to AHS contact tracing regulations. Vendors were also limited to the number of people permitted per table, and only 100 shoppers were allowed at a time.  Service-based businesses can no longer accept walk-in clients and are open by appointment only. These include hair salons, esthetics, tattoos, and hotels, as well as professional services such as lawyers and photographers, and wellness services such as massage and acupuncture.  Most retail stores, including grocery, pharmacies, and clothing stores, and some entertainment venues, including libraries, movie theatres, and museums, are permitted to remain open at 25 per cent occupancy capacity.   Drumheller Public Library is offering online programming, such as virtual community storytime, in lieu of in-person programs. Earlier this summer, the library continued to offer curbside pickup and a pop-up library at the Drumheller Farmers Market while otherwise remaining closed to the public.  The province previously announced restrictions for restaurants, pubs, and bars on Friday, November 13, which included ending liquor sales by 10 p.m. and closing for in-person dining by 11 p.m. At the time these restrictions were anticipated to be lifted within two weeks.  However, additional regulations have since been imposed, and the restrictions to the hours of operation continue.  Under the new provincial orders, only six people from the same immediate household can be seated per table, with no movement between tables. Entertainment such as billiards and darts, as well as VLTs are also prohibited.  Derek Hodgson, owner and operator of Athens Greek Restaurant told the Mail, “We made the decision to close dine-in and only offer curbside takeout before the provincial government updated its guidelines. We made the decision as COVID cases were climbing fast, especially within Drumheller.”Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

  • Potential supervised drug consumption sites are rejected in Sudbury

    The first five sites for a supervised drug consumption venue in Sudbury have all been rejected. But that doesn't mean the project is dead in the water. Sudbury public health nurse Josée Joliat, the co-ordinator of the Community Drug Strategy, said the first five locations that expressed interest in hosting a physical venue all had shortcomings. None of the venues was identified. Joliat said the initial call for expressions of interest had a deadline of November 10. The fact there was an active search for a venue seemed to spawn some additional interest after that. "We did get a couple of community members who did approach us afterwards to indicate they were interested in potentially hosting the supervised consumption services," said Joliat.   She said in the interests of due diligence, those new sites would be considered. If they’re not suitable, a new call for interest will be put out to the public.   "We are hoping that maybe through these added interests, maybe our location will be found. But if that is not the case, then we will have to re-issue the expression of interest as we did before," said Joliat.  "By re-issuing the process, maybe other people will come forward. We are definitely reaching out to all of our partners and trying to start up conversations to see what is possible."  Joliat is not discouraged. She is confident there are many suitable properties in the downtown area, and given the size of downtown Sudbury, she believes it could be a case of property owners not giving the idea any due consideration in the first call for interest.  "It is definitely not the end of the road for us. We still have some possibilities and now we are looking into those possibilities and so we are still remaining hopeful our location will be found," she said. She said it is important to find a venue that identifies with all the needs outlined in the original call for interest as those criteria have been set out by higher levels of government.  There are several factors that the drug strategy group is also considering. A location that is not within 200 meters of a child care centre, park or school is preferred. The location should be within the downtown core and have 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. The location must have accessible washrooms for staff and clients. The location must have the ability to have three rooms (service intake, consumption, and post-consumption care). Ideally the consumption room should have the ability to add a hand and foot washing station. The consumption and post-consumption rooms in this location must be accessible to paramedics and first responders, said the document.  "We want to make sure that whatever collaboration or partnership that is established with this landlord is a good one. We also want to make sure that the requirements that are needed by us, from the government, are there," said Joliat. She said the criteria is not changed.  "There is some wiggle room, enough to work with a landlord and being able to make sure their location does fit what we need. It's just a matter of finding that right fit. We've got to shop around and see what we can find," she added.  Joliat also said there was not any outstanding reason or common failure for rejecting the first five sites.  "I don't think there was one single element that came up. I think there was a mix of them," she said.  Joliat said this included lack of space, lack of accessibility, too close to residential areas, improper zoning and not being close enough to existing social and health services in the downtown core.  She said all the important factors were spelled out in the community needs assessment and feasibility study carried out last year. As for a timeline for the project, Joliat said there are too many factors that are beyond the scope of the health unit or the community drug strategy to lock into a firm timeline. She said the group hopes to submit applications for federal and provincial approvals at the same time, something she believes could take up to six months. She said one of the applications will appeal to the federal government for an exemption that will legally allow drug users to be able to inject substances within the premises. The other application is the provincial request for funding. "From the Community Drug Strategy perspective, this is still a very high priority for us and we want to push forward as quickly as we can. We are working to find that perfect, or near-perfect, location for us, right, so that we don't encounter any added obstacles. It's just a matter of making sure we do our due diligence."Len Gillis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sudbury.com

  • U.S. prosecutors indict five Canadians for telemarketing fraud targeting elderly Americans

    The U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles said on Tuesday that a federal grand jury last Friday issued a 10-count indictment charging the five - all of whom prosecutors said lived in Quebec province - with conspiracy and nine counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors alleged that between 2013 and September 2015, the defendants, based at the time in Montreal and Toronto, contacted potential victims around the U.S. claiming to represent magazine subscription services with names like "Global Readers" and "American Reader Services."

  • Ontario to provide proof of COVID vaccination, those without it may face restrictions

    TORONTO — Ontario residents who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine could face certain restrictions, the province's health minister said Tuesday, noting that the government will provide proof of immunization to those who get the shot. Christine Elliott said the province will not make the vaccine mandatory, but some activities – such as travel and access to communal spaces like cinemas – could eventually be restricted for those who opt not to get immunized.The province will provide residents who have received the vaccination with a document to prove it, she said."That's going to be really important for people to have for travel purposes, perhaps for work purposes, for going to theatres or cinemas, or any other places where people will be in closer physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic," Elliott said. "That will be essential for people to have."Elliott's comments come as Ontario prepares to receive its initial doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks. The province has said it plans to offer the vaccine first to vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers.It will also be prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in regions with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.Retired Gen. Rick Hiller, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, said the province will receive 2.4 million doses – allowing it to vaccinate 1.2 million people – during the first three months of 2021.NDP deputy leader Sara Singh said the government has not clearly communicated how the vaccine rollout will take place, including how it will provide documentation to prove vaccination."For Ontarians there are a lot of unanswered questions," she said.Meanwhile, the province's fiscal watchdog said Tuesday that Premier Doug Ford's government had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.The Financial Accountability Officer said those funds were earmarked for three reserves, including two related to pandemic spending. The amount was  $2.7 billion more than his office said the government had unspent in reserves by Aug 26. Ford said the provincial budget, released last month, shows that 80 per cent of the reserve funds have been allocated. He defended hanging on to the remaining $2.6 billion in the funds as "prudent" fiscal management by his Progressive Conservative government."That's the difference between ourselves and the NDP and the Liberals," Ford said. "We actually have some money in contingency."The budget also says that money that remains unspent in reserves by the end of the fiscal year will be used to reduce the deficit and provincial debt.The government has been criticized by opposition politicians for sitting on billions in reserve funds, which they say it has been slow to spend during the pandemic.Liberal House Leader John Fraser said the government should have been spending those funds cutting class sizes or bolstering public health resources during the pandemic."The services and the things that people need aren't all there. We need to address those priorities right now," he said.Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said people will look at the financial accountability officer's report and wonder why the government sat on the funds when it should have been supporting small businesses or hiring more workers in long-term care."The FAO report confirms the premier dropped the ball over the summer," he said. "He did not have Ontario prepared for the second wave and failed to make the investments need to contain the virus."Ontario reported 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 new deaths due to the virus.The government said there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 in York Region.In the province's southwest, Windsor-Essex' medical officer of health warned that his community is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the local health-care system.Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the area, which was placed in the red "control" zone at the end of November, now has case rates similar to regions in lockdown."As much as I want to share more happy news with you and to tell you that the risk of COVID-19 in our community is low, I can’t," he said in a statement Tuesday. "The risk of acquiring COVID-19 in our community is increasing at a rapid rate.”Across the province, 794 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 219 in intensive care.With the number of hospitalizations growing, a group of five health-care organizations released an appeal Tuesday to residents. The association representing Ontario's hospitals, as well as professional associations representing nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists asked people to celebrate the holidays according to public health rules."Celebrating at a distance is the best way to support health-care professionals, and it is a small price to pay compared to the grief of those who could face far greater losses if we fail to do our part," the groups said in the statement.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press

  • Nova Scotia to get 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Ottawa next week

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia unveiled a broad outline of its COVID-19 vaccine plan Tuesday, as the number of new cases from an ongoing outbreak remained in the single digits.Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said Nova Scotia would receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for an initial test run beginning next Tuesday."We will be using these first almost 2,000 doses to immunize frontline acute care health-care workers in the central zone (Halifax) who are most directly involved in the COVID response," Strang told reporters at a briefing in Halifax.He said that included people who work with patients in intensive care units and emergency rooms, hospital COVID units and long-term care regional care units.Strang said because the vaccine has specific handling requirements, Pfizer has stipulated that the initial round of immunizations must take place near where the doses are stored.Nova Scotia has one ultralow-temperature freezer to store the vaccine at the tertiary care teaching complex at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre. Strang said that was factored into how the province decided who should get the vaccine first."But also we need protect and preserve our frontline health care workers so they are around and able to treat people with COVID and everyone else as well," Strang said.After the initial round of vaccinations, Strang said the province is expecting to get weekly allotments of vaccine through the first four months of 2021, for a total of 150,000 doses by the end of March. That's enough to immunize 75,000 people with two doses taken one month apart.Long-term care residents would be next in line for vaccinations, followed by other long-term care staff and then those in the wider community who are 80 years of age and older, then 75 and up followed by 70 and up.Strang said it would likely be the spring before other health-care and essential workers can get vaccinated and the summer before vaccine is available for the broader community.The province is participating in a dry run this week with the federal government, Dalhousie University and the vaccine manufacturer.The exercise is to test shipping, delivery, tracking and storage ahead of next weeks rollout but will not include actual vaccine.Meanwhile, the province reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of active cases dropped from 90 to 78.The cases included two in the western health zone that are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one in the northern zone related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.Four cases were identified in the central zone, which includes Halifax — with two close contacts of previously reported cases, one connected to Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth and one under investigation.Strang said the two cases in the western zone were workers at a poultry plant in the Annapolis Valley. He didn't identify the plant but said testing of its 450 workers would begin Wednesday as the plant temporarily shuts down. He said public health was first notified of the cases late Monday."If you look at other parts of the country there have been large outbreaks at these types of facilities," said Strang. "That's exactly why we are acting very quickly . . . to minimize the chance of any further cases within that facility."Strang noted the province had registered its fourth consecutive day with single-digit cases of COVID-19, adding that other key indicators such as the number active cases and number of close contacts per case were also dropping significantly."All of this is encouraging, but we need to make sure that these trends continue over the next week and beyond," he said.The province is to reassess current restrictions in the Halifax area that prohibit such things as in-person dining at restaurants by Dec. 16.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

  • Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death

    WASHINGTON — As the U.S. government rushes to put inmates to death in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus and five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week.The disclosure that the execution team members had tested positive for the virus, in addition to the spiritual adviser of the inmate put to death, is furthering criticism from advocates and lawyers for inmates who say the Bureau of Prisons isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus cases behind bars. The prison where the executions are carried out, in Terre Haute, Indiana, is in the midst of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.“The fact that at least 20 per cent of the BOP’s execution team has contacted COVID-19 following Orlando Hall’s execution speaks volumes — particularly given the fact that we don’t know how many team members opted in to be tested,” said Cassandra Stubbs, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Capital Punishment Project.In court filings, the Bureau of Prisons said eight members of the specialized execution team – a group of about 40 employees who are brought into the Indiana prison for executions – had tested positive for the virus shortly after the execution of Hall a few weeks ago.Only six members of the team opted to be tested for the virus before they left Terre Haute – and all tested negative, the agency said. But six others tested positive within a week and two more members of the team also tested positive a short time later.The Bureau of Prisons plans to bring back five of those employees to carry out two executions scheduled for this week, saying that such a decision is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's unclear whether they could still be infectious, but the Bureau of Prisons said the guidance allows them to interact with other people because it is more than 10 days since the positive test. Two other team members, who the agency says “tested positive more recently,” will not attend the execution.This week, the Bureau of Prisons plans to carry out two more executions — of Brandon Bernard on Thursday and Alfred Bourgeois on Friday. Three other executions have been scheduled, some just days before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. And Attorney General William Barr told the AP he's likely to schedule more before he leaves the Justice Department.A spokesman for Biden has said the president-elect opposes the death penalty and will work to end its use when he is in office.On Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said a 78-year-old inmate at Terre Haute prison, James Lee Wheeler, died at a local hospital Monday, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. It says 264 inmates and 21 staff members at FCC Terre Haute, the federal prison complex where the executions are carried out, had confirmed positive cases for the virus. Two inmates who are not on death row at the prison are suing to try to delay the executions, arguing their lives could be at risk if the Bureau of Prisons continues to bring in dozens of people for each of the executions.For each execution, about 100 people are brought to the prison complex, including the execution team, additional personnel for security, witnesses and others.During a court hearing Tuesday, a Justice Department lawyer, Jordan Von Bokern, said he didn’t know whether any of the execution team members had any contact with prison staff members who have tested positive for the virus. But he argued the Justice Department should be permitted to move forward with the executions, claiming the protocols in place are adequate and argued it isn’t possible to know how the staff members contracted the virus.“It is difficult to even make the assumptions they contracted it during the execution,” he said, arguing they could have been exposed at restaurants, stores or hotels.But health officials have long said prisons are a perfect storm of risk factors, poor circulation, poor social distance and a lack of personal protective equipment. As the virus surges outside the prisons, it also is surging inside.Since Nov. 6, the number of inmates currently infected and not yet recovered from the virus has increased by 165%, from 2,092 to 5,555. Over that same span, 17 inmates died of COVID-19.The Bureau of Prisons has struggled from the beginning to combat the coronavirus in the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. and inmates, advocates, lawyers and even correction officers have been sounding the alarm for months about what they say are inadequate policies to control the spread of the virus.The number of staff members with current positive tests surged by 79%, from 899 on Nov. 6 to 1,613 on Dec. 7, stretching an already threadbare workforce, according to the agency's data. The federal prison system does not require employees to be tested for COVID-19, the agency's director Michael Carvajal told Congress last week.“I can’t mandate somebody to take a test,” Carvajal said. “If I could, I’d be doing it already.”Late last month, a medium-security prison in Mendota, California, hit with a wave of suspected COVID-19 cases reassigned 23 non-corrections employees to work as correctional officers because of staffing shortages.All federal prison employees are trained as corrections officers, but one union official compared the practice known as “augmentation” to having a substitute teacher supervise a class of rambunctious children.“This is a dangerous and extremely unsafe practice,” said Aaron McGlothin, the president of the union at Mendota. “It is not a matter of if but a matter of when someone will get assaulted.”___Sisak reported from New York.Michael Balsamo And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

  • Fire Department called in, 2 more residents dead in outbreak at Regina's Extendicare home

    Two more residents have died and the Regina Fire Department has been called in to help with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Parkside Extendicare home in Regina, the worst known outbreak in a Saskatchewan long-term care facility. "We were quick to provide several four-member teams to assist," Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. "These members started working 12-hour shifts on Sunday, performing all kinds of duties from personal care to COVID-19 swab testing. This work will continue until Wednesday."News of the fire department's assistance comes the same day Extendicare reported another two infected Parkside residents have died, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at the facility to 11.There are now 178 known active cases of COVID-19 at the home: 123 among residents and another 55 with staff, said Extendicare spokesperson Laura Gallant.The fire department was brought in "in light of current staffing challenges," she said. Sundeen said the fire department was asked to help last Friday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which inspects and monitors Parkside. He said the fire department has more than 100 firefighters qualified to work as paramedics, plus another 146 medical first responders. The plan is not without risk, Sundeen said."We are confident that with the PPE, training and experience of our teams, that this risk is well managed," he said. Health minister 'very concerned' about outbreakSaskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said Monday that he's "very concerned" about the outbreak at Parkside."Unfortunately, with this one, it got in very quickly and spread very quickly," Merriman told reporters.Brian Albert's 98-year-old mother Marie is a Parkside resident who tested positive for the virus. She's on oxygen and antibiotics and remains at the home inside a single room, Albert said. "My mom can't go anywhere. My mom's gotta ride this out," said Albert said. He went to visit his mother Tuesday afternoon, as he does several times a day. "She looks better today," Albert said as he peered at Marie on the other side of her window at the Rae Street facility. "It's so up and down."At least 25 COVID-free Parkside residents have been moved to Pioneer Village, a different care home. 'They're stretched to the limit'Albert said Extendicare doesn't have "near enough" staff to handle the outbreak. He cited a phone call he made to the home a few days ago."I can hear it in their voice that they're tired," Albert said. "I was talking to a nurse and, right in the middle, he had to hang up and go and leave to go somewhere. He phoned me back again. I said, 'What was that about? My mom?' He goes, 'No, somebody else.'"They're stretched to the limit."Service Employees International Union (SEIU) West, which represents health care workers at the home, has also voiced worries about staffing levels at Parkside.On Monday, Merriman said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has moved workers from other parts of the health system to Parkside, echoing a plan first touted last week by the health authority. "Not just [at Parkside] but other ones across the board," Merriman said. "We're doing spot audits to make sure that everybody is complying with the public health orders."At Parkside in particular, "we want to make sure that we've got the proper amount of people in there because there are so many staff members that are down," Merriman said.Parkside has 228 beds overall, according to SHA's latest posted inspection from 2019."All available resources have been deployed to remove this virus from Parkside as quickly as possible," Gallant said in a statement Monday. Gov't prodded pre-COVID to fund upgradesAfter health officials publicly reported the COVID-19 outbreak at Parkside on Nov. 20 — but before any resident deaths at the home had been reported — Extendicare called on the province to support mandatory testing of long-term care staff on a weekly basis to identify any new cases as early as possible in order to prevent further spread."There is no time to waste. We must act now," Extendicare's chief medical Matthew Mogan said in a statement. On Monday, Gallant said progress was made on that front."We're heartened that Saskatchewan Health has indicated they will support this and stand ready to implement the program in our homes," Gallant said. That's not the only concern Extendicare has recently raised with the province, which provides Parkside with operating funding. "The facility is old and in need of replacement due to pending infrastructure and large system (HVAC) failures," according to the 2019 inspection report. "The current design with a large number of four-bed rooms does not meet current standards of care or resident and family expectations for a home environment."Gallant said Extendicare has been in ongoing discussions with the provincial government for several years about getting financial help to redevelop the home, Gallant said. "While we have not yet received any approvals to our proposals to build new homes to replace these older facilities, we remain committed to doing so and recently reignited these discussions earlier this year ahead of the second wave," Gallant said."We would require their support to build a new long-term care home and operate the licensed beds within it, in alignment with SHA requirements."Marie Albert was in a room with four other residents before being moved to a single room following her positive test, her son Brian said. He had no concerns with his mother's care, and said he owes a lot to Extendicare."She did come home for a while and I tried to take care of her and she had to leave," he said. "Where would my mom be without Extendicare?"

  • Governments to invest in $875-million biofuel plant project southeast of Montreal

    MONTREAL — Quebec and federal officials announced an investment Tuesday in a biofuel production facility that will use non-recyclable residual materials, diverting those items from landfills while reducing greenhouse gases in the province. The Varennes Carbon Recyling project using technology developed by Enerkem is valued at $875 million, including $687 million to construct the plant in Varennes, Que., southeast of Montreal.Premier Francois Legault joined several cabinet colleagues and federal Liberal government ministers as part of the announcement in Montreal.Enerkem said the plant will produce 125,000 litres of biofuel and renewable chemicals made from nearly 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual materials and wood waste."Basically, we're taking non-recyclable feedstock or things that you wouldn't put in your recycling bin that (end up) in the landfill," said Dominque Boies, CEO of Enerkem. "The idea is to use this material, which would create methane emissions . . . and convert them into biofuels you can put in your car and obtain a carbon reduction."The company said the greenhouse gas reduction achieved by the plant will be equivalent to taking close to 50,000 cars off the roads and will help the Quebec government reach its new goal of reducing emissions by 37.5 per cent over 1990 levels by 2030.In addition to the biofuels plant, the project includes the installation of an 88-megawatt electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen and oxygen for the new plant, with Hydro-Quebec investing more than $190 million into the project.Quebec will provide $160 million for the project with Ottawa kicking in $74 million. Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, among a trio of federal ministers who took part in Tuesday's announcement, recounted seeing the technology up close at Enerkem's facility in Edmonton."I've had a chance . . . to see the made-in-Quebec technology of Enerkem, turning waste into energy, getting rid of waste going to landfills, helping tackle the plastic pollution crisis," McKenna said. "But also creating good jobs, because we need good jobs more than ever, we're in a health crisis, but we're also very much in an economic crisis."The project also includes strategic private partners Shell, Suncor and Proman, which would use the biofuel into their products.Pierre Fitzgibbon, the province's economy minister, said Quebec's investment will include an $80 million loan through Investissement Quebec and $80 million in shares.Fitzgibbon said investing in the Montreal-based company involved a certain level of risk in an emerging green technology. "As a government, we must be there to encourage green innovation even when it is risky," Fitzgibbon said. The project is expected to create more than 500 jobs during construction and close to 100 direct jobs when in operation.Legault said the province currently only has one biofuel facility, which means the province has to import it."But that will change with the project we're announcing today," Legault said. "We're also together helping a good Quebec company and ensuring green technology innovation from Quebec will stay here."Work to prepare the site began in the summer of 2019 with the facility scheduled to open in 2023.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press