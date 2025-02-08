Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Fan from Cancer: 'He Was Pure Goodness'

Ryan Reynolds is paying tribute to a late fan and cancer patient.

On Feb. 5, the family of Aiden Waller shared that the 15-year-old boy had died following his three-year battle with bone cancer. A longtime Wrexham AFC fan, Aiden joined Reynolds — who co-owns the Welsh football team — for a game in August 2022.

Aiden's mother Sarah announced the passing of her son on X, sharing a photo of him, Reynolds and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

"Aiden sadly passed away this morning peacefully. No pain and holding our hands," she wrote. "He fought a hard 3 year battle with a strength we could only wish to have. Forever smiling."

Aiden sadly passed away this morning peacefully. No pain and holding our hands. He fought a hard 3 year battle with a strength we could only wish to have.forever smiling. @VancityReynolds thank you for making a dream come true x pic.twitter.com/2D1HxspxnA — sarah waller oncology mum (@SarahWaller35) February 5, 2025

Sarah then thanked Reynolds, 48, for "making a dream come true."

Reynolds responded with a sweet tribute, expressing his condolences to Aiden's family and praising the young man's spirit.

"I'm sorry, Sarah. He was pure goodness," Reynolds wrote. "No parent should go thru this."

He added, "His visits were as much for you as they were for him. He had a sense of wellbeing and a sense of calm because you gave him YOURS. That sacrifice is unimaginable. You're welcome at our club and town forever."

I’m sorry, Sarah. He was pure goodness. No parent should go thru this. His visits were as much for you as they were for him. He had a sense of wellbeing and a sense of calm because you gave him YOURS. That sacrifice is unimaginable. You’re welcome at our club and town forever. ⚔️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 6, 2025

McElhenney, 47, also addressed Aiden's family and offered his sympathies.

"Sarah, Aiden's strength was matched only by yours and the strength of your entire family. I am honored to have met you all. Especially your sweet boy Aiden," he wrote. "Thank you for that privilege and for shepherding a source of light in the world for as long as he was with us."

Reynolds recently invited another fan, a cancer patient named Riley, to watch a Wrexham game with him. He shared a video of their digital meeting to X, warmly greeting Riley who was wearing a Deadpool & Wolverine shirt — referencing Reynolds' titular character.

"You've been going through a lot, and I cannot wait to meet you," Reynolds said, before extending a Wrexham invitation to the boy. "I'm going to make sure this is one of the best days of your life."



