Ryan Reynolds Is 'Proud' to Be a 'Part of the Ever-Evolving Canadian Story' After Receiving Order of Canada Honor (Exclusive)

The Order of Canada is the highest civilian distinction from Reynolds' native country

Ryan Reynolds is one proud Canadian.

In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE hours after the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 48, was included in the list of 88 new appointees to the Order of Canada on Dec. 19, Reynolds said he “couldn’t be more emotional and proud.”

“Today I received the incredible honour of appointment to the Order of Canada. I couldn’t be more emotional and proud of this moment,” Reynolds said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of the ever-evolving Canadian story.”

Reynolds, a native of Vancouver, went on to thank his “third parent,” the communities across Canada who “supported and shaped me.”

“As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back,” Reynolds continued. “I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share.”

The star also thanked the Canadian government for the honor on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he promises to “use my powers for good… and general whimsy.”

In addition to his work onscreen, the Canadian government also recognized his support of Canadian causes, including Water First Education, Covenant House Vancouver and Sick Kids Foundation.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Ryan Reynolds in June 2024

Reynolds “co-founded initiatives to increase opportunities for under-represented groups,” the government said when announcing his latest honor. “His far-reaching philanthropy continues to strengthen communities nationwide.”

The Order of Canada is the country’s highest citizenship distinction and is presented to people who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

Reynolds previously received the Order of British Columbia and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s humanitarian award last year.

Although Reynolds loves his native country, the New York City resident recently told The Hollywood Reporter he was not planning to move back. He lives in the Big Apple with his wife Blake Lively and their four children, daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1.

“I’ve always been proud of being Canadian,” Reynolds told THR in the interview published on Dec. 13. “I feel like Canada’s one of my parents. It taught me some core values that have come in handy weekly, if not daily, since I left home when I was 18 or 19 years old."

His children also hold Canadian passports, Reynolds told PEOPLE earlier this year. "It's a point of pride of theirs."



