Ryan Reynolds Reacts To ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Smashing Box Office Records: “Hard To Process”

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t quite know how to process to his historic weekend at the box office.

After Deadpool & Wolverine became the biggest opening of his career and broke a slew of other records, the Golden Globe nominee shared his shock and gratitude in a statement on his Instagram Story.

More from Deadline

“This is kind of hard to process,” wrote Reynolds. “But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend.”

Hugh Jackman also celebrated the news, sharing fan art of his Wolverine longingly looking at a framed image that reads “#1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD,” which he captioned, “Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!”

Reynolds also shared director Shawn Levy‘s statement, which he referred to as “a sneak peek at my future eulogy,” writing: “I can’t tell if working with @slevydirect is the best thing to happen to me personally or professionally so I’ll call it a draw.”

“A word about my (blue shirt) Guy,” Levy started in the post, referencing their 2021 movie Free Guy. “Eight years ago, @vancityreynolds changed the game with #Deadpool. He set a record for R-rated openings and he reinvented the superhero genre along the way. …Today he’s obliterated his own box-office record, and he’s shuffled the deck yet again.

“I’m the lucky guy who saw it happen, day after day, scene after scene, joke after joke, line after line (the dialogue kind!), edit after edit, song after song… all with a relentless 360-degree creative vision that is fierce and unparalleled. He makes it all look so effortless, which is why it’s sometimes easy to forget how very hard and singular this man’s achievement is.”

Levy continued, “But make no mistake: he is a generational talent. Offscreen and on, Ryan is skilled and generous like no one I’ve ever known. He’s also the kindest buddy a person could ever have. It’s the great joy and privilege of my career to work alongside @vancityreynolds.”

In addition to becoming the biggest R-rated opening ever with its $483M+ global debut, Deadpool & Wolverine also had the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2024 and the biggest career openings for Reynolds, Jackman and Levy.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.