Ryan Reynolds Responds to Vet Ad Offering Him Free Belly Rubs: ‘Don’t Think for a Second I Won’t Come in’

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actor also shared a heartfelt tribute to his latest superhero film

Ryan Reynolds has a cheeky message for a veterinarian hospital who gave him a sweet offer!

On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 47, responded to a comedic ad for Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in British Columbia, Canada, on his Instagram Stories.

He shared a snap of the pet clinic’s billboard that advertises "free belly rubs with exams" for pets "and Ryan Reynolds only."

Reynolds wrote a witty response, saying, "Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer. Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place."

The longtime dog lover tagged the animal hospital in his post, but they had not responded at press time.

On Saturday, Reynolds posted a heartfelt tribute to his latest superhero flick on Instagram and looked back on its long journey to the big screen.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Ryan Reynolds holds Peggy, aka Dogpool

"The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process. Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else. Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit," he wrote in the caption.

The post featured 20 images of the star working on the movie, including behind the scenes photos, production stills with his cast members and a few emotional snaps of Reynolds, costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

Reynolds gave a shout-out to several people who worked on the production including his co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Deadpool (2016) director Tim Miller, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, executive producer George Dewey, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and his "creative, spiritual (and damn near literal) brothers" Levy and Jackman.

"Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been," he wrote.

Deadpool & Wolverine became the biggest R-rated opening of all time upon its release on July 26 after earning an estimated $205 million at the domestic box office over the weekend. The record was previously set by Deadpool and Deadpool 2, at $132M and $125M, respectively.

Reynolds, who also produced the movie, shared his reaction to the news on his Instagram Stories. "This is kind of hard to process," he wrote at the time. "But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow."

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

