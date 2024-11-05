Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Writing a Non-Marvel Movie for Him, Hugh Jackman and “Deadpool & Wolverine” Director

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is "spending the year writing" a non-Marvel project that will reunite the team behind 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds is already planning to get the Deadpool & Wolverine team back together for a new project.

Reynolds, 48, recently told Variety that he is currently writing a new movie that he hopes will reunite him with costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.



“I’m spending the year writing,” Reynolds said on an upcoming episode of the outlet's Awards Circuit podcast. “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”



The actor did not expand on any of his plans for the movie, so plot details and titles remain unknown. But he did make clear that it will not have anything to do with Deadpool or the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Deadpool & Wolverine and Deadpool 2, Reynolds has written for various projects, including short films and extras for Deadpool franchise and 2019's Detective Pikachu. He also wrote an episode of his Emmy-winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.

He also produces many of the movies he stars in, including the three Deadpool movies and John Krasinski's recent film, IF. According to IMDb, Reynolds is co-writing a movie titled Boy Band that Levy, 56, is slated to direct. It is unclear if that project is related to the movie he teased to Variety.



The recently-announced project will mark Levy and Reynolds' third collaboration together after the 2021 action movie Free Guy and 2022's The Adam Project. Levy also works as a producer and director on the Netflix flagship television series Stranger Things, which is slated to return with its final season.



Reynolds, Jackman, 56, and Levy's friendship has extended beyond movie studios and film sets. During the making of the latest Deadpool sequel, the trio were seen spending significant amounts of time with Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, and their friend, Taylor Swift, during the 2023-2024 NFL season, with Levy recently sharing photos of Jackman and Reynolds to Instagram as the trio celebrated both actors' October birthdays.

The trio also spent the weekend together at a Q&A for Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the year's most successful movies. "Did that weekend happen? Loved being back with my guys talking about the thing we made together," Levy wrote on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 4, along with photos of him with Jackman and Reynolds.

