Ryan Reynolds Reveals Name of His and Blake Lively's Fourth Baby During “Deadpool & Wolverine ”Premiere

The couple, who also share daughters James, Inez and Betty, welcomed their fourth child together in February 2023

Ryan Reynolds just revealed the name of his and wife Blake Lively's youngest child: Olin!

Reynolds, 47, took the stage with his costars and director Shawn Levy during the NYC premiere of his latest film Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, July 22. During his heartfelt speech at the David H. Koch Theater, he thanked Lively while sweetly saluting her ensemble for the evening.

"Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert," he joked to a laughing crowd.

He then sent love to their children: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and their fourth child, Olin.

"I love that my entire family is here," he continued.

The It Ends With Us actress, 36, and Reynolds welcomed baby number four on Feb. 12, 2023. They have not revealed the sex of their youngest child.

In May, Reynolds teased the toddler's name during an appearance on the Today show.

"Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!" co-host Savannah Guthrie joked, most likely giving a nod to Swift's song "Betty" from her 2020 album Folklore, which includes his older three kids' names.



Asked if Swift gives any hints of the baby's name on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, Reynolds joked, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Though Reynolds and Lively are keeping some details about their little ones private, he noted on theToday show in 2022 that he and the Gossip Girl alum, who was pregnant with Olin at the time, didn't know what they were having, adding that they "never find out 'til [they're born]."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 25.



