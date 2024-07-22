Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Wants as Many Kids as 'Possible' with Blake Lively: 'Let's Have More!'

The actors are already parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in 2023

Theo Wargo/WireImage Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds loves having little ones around the house.

While the Deadpool & Wolverine star, 47, and his wife Blake Lively, 36, may already be parents to four kids, the actor recently told E! News that there could be more kids in the future. The couple is parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child born in 2023.

“The more the merrier,” Reynolds teased in a joint interview with Hugh Jackman. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and kids

The Marvel star and Gossip Girl alum have been married since 2012, and earlier this month, Lively joked that her man was trying to get her “pregnant again.”

On Thursday, July 11, the actress reposted a video on her Instagram Stories of her husband on stage with Dogpool — the dog in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie — at the film's London premiere earlier that day.

The proud wife shared the video of Reynolds holding onto Dogpool, who is played by a dog called Peggy. “SOS He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” Lively wrote alongside a sticker of an alarm. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

Noam Galai/Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds also recently shared that the couple always has their children front of mind.

On Monday, July 22, the father of four appeared as a guest on Live with Kelly and Mark, where he opened up about the couple's recent date night dilemma.

"We went on a date the other night and our oldest was going to kill us," Reynolds recalled, speaking about his 9-year-old daughter James. "Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship."

He continued, "And we did, and what’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else]."

