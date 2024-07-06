Ryan Reynolds Teases Another Hugh Jackman Team-Up On Non-Superhero Movie
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are keeping their onscreen bromance going with a whole new genre.
As the pair promotes their new Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds revealed that he and Jackman are potentially working on another movie together “soon” that will be a departure from the superhero genre.
“We have one we’re looking to do soon,” he told Entertainment Weekly.
“I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It’s that two parties are rooting for each other,” explained Reynolds. “I’m always rooting for Hugh to score and win. I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is. I can say firsthand that he’s a person who’s not just worth rooting for, he’s somebody who’s impossible to not root for.”
After Deadpool & Wolverine was given a July 26 release in China, day-in-date with the US release, Reynolds and Jackman arrived in Shanghai this week to promote the movie with director Shawn Levy. It marks the first in the franchise to land a coveted China release.
Reynolds and Jackman reprise their titular Marvel heroes for the third Deadpool movie, which sees them traveling time and space in their mission to defeat a common enemy.
They previously portrayed the mutant superheroes together in Jackman’s 2009 standalone X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
