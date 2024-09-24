Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Trump
US prosecutors have charged a man arrested near Donald Trump's Florida golf course with the attempted assassination of the former president.
It comes a day after court documents revealed Ryan Wesley Routh, had written a note months ago saying he intended to kill Trump.
Routh, 58, has been jailed on two gun crime charges, including for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
He has been in custody since his arrest on 15 September in Florida.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.