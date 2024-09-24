Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Trump

US prosecutors have charged a man arrested near Donald Trump's Florida golf course with the attempted assassination of the former president.

It comes a day after court documents revealed Ryan Wesley Routh, had written a note months ago saying he intended to kill Trump.

Routh, 58, has been jailed on two gun crime charges, including for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He has been in custody since his arrest on 15 September in Florida.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.