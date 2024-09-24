Ryan Routh charged with trying to assassinate Donald Trump: Report

This story was updated to add new information.

WASHINGTON − Ryan Routh has been indicted for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, CNN reported Tuesday, citing court documents.

The eccentric drifter was charged with the attempted assassination of a political candidate, CNN said.

Routh, 58, was already facing two gun-related charges after authorities said he pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 15 while the former president and 2024 Republican nominee was playing there.

He is being held without bail.

A Secret Service agent searching the golf course ahead of Trump opened fire after discovering the gun poking through the fence, causing Routh to flee, prosecutors said. He was arrested within an hour along a Florida highway.

Routh was initially charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

CNN reported that Routh's case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the federal case charging Trump with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Trump