Ryan Routh faces new charges for injuring young girl during escape
Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including
"With trembling hands, I started reviewing every record from Mair’s case that I could find. I discovered she had lied to me about everything. I suddenly couldn’t breathe."
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of yuk-yuks on Fox News and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his campaign, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development for Can
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted permission to lawyers for Derek Chauvin to have samples from George Floyd examined as part of the former Minneapolis police officer's efforts to challenge his conviction on a federal civil rights charge stemming from Floyd's death in 2020.
Four years after escaping her marriage, Lobna Yakout learned her ex-husband Karim Selim is the so-called "New Cairo Serial Killer"
There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.
The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
Oklahoma death row inmate, Kevin Ray Underwood, 44, is set to be executed Thursday, 18 years after he killed 10-year-old neighbor Jamie Rose Bolin.
"I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.
Steven Bradley Collins and his 2-year-old daughter RyLeigh Collins were killed in a car crash. Then police realized the family had a child missing for months
The U.S. military is investigating whether Elon Musk complied with federal security-clearance rules following reports the SpaceX founder and chief executive used illegal drugs and maintained regular contact with Russia. Like many government employees, defense contractors generally hold confidential, secret, or top-secret security clearance giving them access to certain classified information. Musk holds top-secret clearance and is supposed to report certain information—including drug use and for
The photographer, who has now returned to the US, said she was "unaware" of the media coverage surrounding her disappearance.
Built in 1909, Vancouver's Dunsmuir House at the corner of Dunsmuir and Richards streets has been a grand hotel, a barracks for soldiers and a shelter, but for the past 11 years, it's been vacant, not maintained, and now so worn-down, the city says it's a public-safety hazard.City councillors will convene a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider a staff report asking them to declare the property at 500 Dunsmuir Street a danger to public safety, with its removal the appropriate course of
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.
Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…