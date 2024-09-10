Ryan Seacrest made his anticipated Wheel of Fortune debut as the game show's new host

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the WOF S42 – Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier on August 30, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

Ryan Seacrest finally made his Wheel of Fortune debut on Monday night, joined by show legend Vanna White as he walked onto the show stage.

Seacrest replaces longtime show host Pat Sajak, who retired from the program earlier this year.

While it's a bit surreal to see Seacrest hosting the show instead of Sajak, the veteran television personality did just fine in his first Wheel of Fortune episode.

We're sure he'll settle even more into the job as time goes on as he keeps the wheel spinning for game show contestants on weeknights across the globe.

You can see Seacrest's Wheel of Fortune introduction below.

Introducing, for the very first time, our hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White! Let's play some Wheel of Fortune 🎉 💪 pic.twitter.com/0nVtP6uIkO — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) September 10, 2024

