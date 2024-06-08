Ryan Seacrest Posts Salute To Departing Pat Sajak For ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Work

Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to Pat Sajak today on social media following the broadcast of Sajak’s final episode as host of Wheel of Fortune.

In an Instagram post, Seacrest – who will take over as host of the show — said Sajak was a “standard for hosts everywhere.”

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!” Seacrest said in the caption to his Instagram post, which ran alongside a photograph of himself, Sajak, and Vanna White.

“Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades,” Seacrest wrote. “Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers.”

“You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era,” he concluded. “Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”

