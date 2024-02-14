Ryan Thomas shares throwback Lucy Mecklenburgh Valentine's post

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Dancing on Ice star Ryan Thomas has shared a sweet snap of himself and fiancee Lucy Mecklenburgh in a sweet Valentine's Day post.

Sharing the throwback on his Instagram, Ryan posted a clip of the pair appearing on an episode of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls — where the pair first met — back in 2017, to celebrate their relationship.

"7 years ago I found love on a deserted island & now the mother of my children!" he captioned the post, adding: "Happy Valentines @lucymeck1"

In the clip, Bear Grylls can be seen teasing the pair on their growing connection on the island, leading Lucy to respond: "We had an amazing bond and actually I feel really lucky and... I honestly don't think I could have completed this without him, emotional support is the best thing here."

The clip then cuts to the pair relaxing on the beach together and then to a confessional where Ryan explained his growing feelings for former The Only Way is Essex star Lucy.

"I just started to see this determined and hardworking and caring woman, who wanted to achieve something and it was so attractive," he explained.

Ryan's throwback to the early days of their relationship captured the hearts of his followers, who were quick to share their sweet reactions in the comments.

"I loved watching your romance grow on this show and have loved watching it ever since, one person wrote, adding: "You are soulmates and I’m so glad you (finally) found each other!



"By far the best thing to come out of the island and look at you guys now," a second person wrote, while Lucy shared the post to her Instagram Stories, adding: "How did you find this @ryanthomas84."

Since getting together on the island, Ryan and Lucy's relationship has remained strong, with the pair getting engaged in 2019.

The couple also share two children together, a son, named Roman, born in 2020, and a daughter, named Lilah, born in 2022. Ryan also has a daughter named Scarlett from his previous relationship with former Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien.

