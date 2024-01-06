Ryan Walters seeks emergency suspension of Western Heights employee
Alina Habba cited her “faith” in the court after decisions that kicked the former president off state primary ballots in 2024.
Nist married Gerry Turner in a live ABC special on Thursday night
A Saskatoon family says their dream of a sunny holiday vacation turned into a frustrating nightmare after an online booking site double-booked their accommodations.Cinthya Wiersma and her three children were looking forward to a vacation in Puerto Vallarta during the Christmas holiday, but arrived to discover the accommodations they'd booked were not available.What followed next was a mad scramble to find another place to stay, putting a damper on their trip, she said."Just the whole ordeal of h
Is PTON now too cheap to pass up?
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
Sadly, it's not gotten better since.
The duke’s name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the US.
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
Amanda Holden was a bronzed goddess on Friday when she was pictured donning a strapless bikini whilst unwinding in South Africa. See photo.
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
There are several times when, in retrospect, the filmmakers’ choices in 007 have been a little suspect.
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who helped throw the House into chaos in October, is unimpressed with his party’s achievements last year.
He reprised his role as Detective Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, eight, is identical to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a sweet Christmas day snap
"The only way that we're going to put him away is going to be in an election," said Fetterman, who represents a key 2024 swing state.
"Get ready for the most genuine, fun, unapologetic version of myself!" Mowry declared in her caption on Instagram
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) mined a road and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold, resulting in eliminated occupiers near Belgorod, HUR reported on Telegram on Jan. 5.
Russian forces continue to use an ISIS terrorist tactic of sending explosives-laden armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions, as seen in a video posted by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov on Telegram on Jan. 4.