Ryan Whyte Maloney Dies: ‘The Voice’ Season 6 Alum Was 44

Ryan Whyte Maloney, who appeared on The Voice Season 6, has died. He was 44.

The singer died by suicide on Monday, January 27, according to the Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas. Multiple media reports like People cite the coroner listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

More from Deadline

Maloney’s last post on Instagram Stories was still up on his profile, where he said, “Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer, who was born in Traverse City, Michigan, appeared on The Voice in 2014 at the age of 33. Maloney performed “Lights” by Journey in the Blind Auditions round and got all four coaches to turn their chairs, which included Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Blake Shelton.

Maloney performed Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” in the Battles round against fellow contestant Cali Tucker, winning his bout. In the Knockouts Round, Maloney performed Rascal Flatts’ “Easy,” where he knocked out fellow contestant Kaleigh Glanton.

In the Playoffs round, Maloney was ultimately eliminated from the NBC singing competition after performing “Second Chance” by Shinedown.

Ryan Whyte Maloney last post on Instagram Stories

On January 16, Maloney had recently commemorated his birthday, recalling why the Shinedown song he performed on The Voice was so meaningful to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maloney recalled that when he was 21 and part of his band Indulge, he performed at the same venue as Shinedown and sat down next to Brent Smith.

“He imparted wisdom, emphasizing the responsibility of a rockstar, where the Show reigns supreme, highlighting the need to nurture one’s voice and prioritize rest. It felt like living a scene from the Rockstar movie. I held immense respect for him, admiring his vocal range that soared high, resonating with my own journey,” Maloney wrote on an Instagram post.

He continued, “When the opportunity arose to showcase my talent on The Voice, I was in a dire state during filming. Struggling financially, resorting to meager scraps for sustenance from the hotel garbage and hallways, while those around me reveled carefreely with their family like they were on vacation, I stood there, trembling with fear, merely surviving.”

Maloney revealed that “moments before taking the stage, not only had I lost my voice the day prior, but tears streamed down my face,” adding, “Thankfully, my parents were present to witness my performance. To the audience, I was just another act in the show, yet to me, that moment was a battle for my future, a testament to my dedication to my craft. Persistence is key – never falter, never surrender!”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.