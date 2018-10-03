Ryanair Co-Opts Theresa May's Dancing-Queen Boogie to Sell Seats

(Bloomberg) -- Everyone who’s listened knows Ryanair and its CEO, Michael O’Leary, are no fans of Brexit. But that hasn’t stopped the Irish discount airline from using Theresa May to sell tickets.

When the U.K. prime minister bounded onstage to deliver her post-Brexit vision at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Wednesday -- awkwardly strutting to Abba’s “Dancing Queen” -- the carrier’s social media team got to work.

The result:

That feeling when you book a 25% off flight on https://t.co/LTBSLn5QzB pic.twitter.com/x8kx0zMMtt

— Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 3, 2018

Ryanair is a master of tongue-in-cheek social-media advertising, famously tweaking rival Aer Lingus, the German soccer team, and even O’Leary himself. While this one was at May’s expense, the airline took some daggers too. A follower replied with a snarky riff complaining about Ryanair’s handling of canceled-flight compensation. It’s rough out there.

Then when the flight's cancelled and you're denied compensation despite CAA guidance saying you should get it pic.twitter.com/aLCCIqWm54

— Callum Mason (@CallumCMason) October 3, 2018

--With assistance from Benjamin Katz.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anthony Palazzo in London at apalazzo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.