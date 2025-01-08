Ryanair to take disruptive passengers to court in ‘major clampdown’

Ryanair will now file legal proceedings against disruptive passengers, the airline has confirmed.

The company is claiming 15,000 euro (£12,500) in damages against a passenger on a flight between Dublin and Lanzarote last year, claiming the customer disrupted the flight.

Ryanair contends the passenger’s behaviour forced the flight to divert to Porto, where it was delayed overnight and caused 160 passengers to “face unnecessary disruption as well as losing a full day of their holiday”.

The airline has described the passenger’s behaviour as “inexcusable” and “completely unacceptable”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the 15,000 euro figure comes from the cost of overnight accommodation, passenger expenses, and landing costs.

Ryanair said it has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct, adding it “will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour on aircraft”.

Announcing what the airline described as a “major clampdown”, a spokesman said: “It is unacceptable that passengers – many of whom are heading away with family or friends to enjoy a relaxing summer holiday – are suffering unnecessary disruption and reduced holiday time as a result of one unruly passenger’s behaviour.”

The spokesman said Ryanair hopes the civil proceedings in the Irish circuit court will deter further disruptive behaviour on flights.