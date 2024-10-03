Ryanair passengers flee plane on emergency slides after wing of Boeing jet catches fire on runway

The flight was ready for takeoff when flames were seen coming out of the engine (stock photo) (PA Archive)

Passengers on a Ryanair flight were quickly evacuated after its wing burst into flames while it was on the runway in Italy, according to reports.

Flight FR 8826 was ready for take-off at the Aeroporti di Puglia when flames suddenly came out of its engine, regional Italian paper Corriere Lecce reports.

Footage of the incident showed a fireball beneath the Boeing 737-800 plane’s wing as it was getting ready to leave the southern Italian airport for Turin on Thursday morning.

The flight’s 184 passengers were immediately evacuated using emergency slides while firefighters put out the flames.

It is understood that no one was injured during the incident and checks are underway to find out what caused the fire.

All flights departing and arriving from Brindisi airport were suspended following the explosion.

In a statement released to the Italian press, the airport said: “Aeroporti di Puglia announces that due to a problem with a departing aircraft, it was necessary to close the Salento Airport in Brindisi.

“The problem, which occurred when the aircraft was already aligned at the head for take-off, required the evacuation of passengers via emergency slides.

“All operations were carried out with maximum safety for passengers and crew.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS aircraft (9H-QCB) engine caught fire at Brindisi Airport, Italy, nearly 200 passengers evacuated through emergency evacuation slides .



Flight FR8826 was preparing for take-off at Brindisi Airport in Italy when flames appeared from the Right engine.



The… pic.twitter.com/UBziP9pKf0 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 3, 2024

“The passengers are already at the airport where they are being assisted by Aeroporti di Puglia personnel.

“The company’s technicians are working on the interventions within their competence and necessary so that Aeroporti di Puglia can proceed with the subsequent checks on the usability of the runway and proceed with the reopening of the airport.”

It comes days after passengers were left terrified after another Ryanair plane’s tyres burst as it touched down in Italy.

Four tyres blew as the jet from Barcelona landed shortly before 8am at Bergamo's Orio al Serio airport, near Milan, on Tuesday, according to reports.

Dramatic pictures show one of the plane’s wheels with no rubber left while another wheel was a burnt wreck.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin (3rd October) was delayed this morning after cabin crew observed fumes on the outside of the aircraft.

“Passengers were disembarked without incident and returned to the terminal by bus.

“We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for this delay, and a spare aircraft will operate Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin later this morning.”