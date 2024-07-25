Ryanair pilot met with special water salute after final voyage

This is the moment a Ryanair pilot is met with a special water salute following his final voyage.

Captain Richard Thurman was greeted with a special ceremony as he landed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Wednesday (24 July).

Sharing footage on X, formerly Twitter, an airport spokesman said: “This afternoon we had a special water salute for the retiring Captain Richard Thurman.

“After landing, he was greeted on stand by Ryanair and airport colleagues and presented with a gift.

“Everyone at LJLA wishes Captain Thurman all the best in his retirement, and we hope to see him back here as a passenger at some point in the near future.”