Rylan Clark reveals his biggest regret about marriage to Dan Neal

Rylan Clark has opened up about his failed marriage to Dan Neal and although he doesn’t regret saying “I do”, there is one thing he would have done first.

The TV and radio presenter, 35, married the former Big Brother contestant in 2015 but announced their separation in July 2021.

Clark later admitted in his 2022 memoir TEN: The Decade That Changed My Future, that their marriage was rocked by his historic cheating admissions.

Appearing on the latest episode of podcast Where There’s A Will There’s A Wake with Kathy Burke, where celebrities discuss their ideal deaths, the BBC Radio 2 star was asked if he had any regrets.

“I don't regret getting married,” he mused. “I mean I regret not having a f***ing prenup. That's the only thing I regret. But even though everyone was like get a prenup, I was like I'm in love. Silly prick. But actually I got so ill during that point like ill ill ill.

“But I actually look back now, and I'm grateful I did, because now I know I'll never get like that again. I would never let myself get that bad. And actually, it's chilled me out. To the point where I'm like, ‘oh, the curtains are on fire, f*** it, we'll just put them out’.”

Quizzed on what his love life is looking like now, the former X Factor contestant admitted that there was nobody on the scene at present, but that he was okay with that.

“I've just got to that point, Kath, where I'm actually alright on my own. I didn't think I'd get there. I really didn't. But actually, I'm like, if it's not right, I'm not going to waste my time,” he explained.

“And I thought it'd be the worst thing in the world being on my own. And I've actually loved it.

“I've got my secret single behaviour. Like, so, I'll talk to myself a lot, and I do things like, you know, you can go wee with the door open.”

The Essex-native continued: “I mean, don't get me wrong, I'd like to meet someone before I die, which ain't too long from now. But if I don't, then I've had a lovely run and I'll just leave it all to the cats.”

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake with Kathy Burke is available wherever you get your podcasts.