Rylan Clark reveals why Alison Hammond was his "worst houseguest"

Rylan Clark has named his This Morning co-star Alison Hammond as "the worst houseguest" he's ever had.

During a segment with co-presenter Josie Gibson, Rylan and guest panellist Ashley James were discussing people's least favourite houseguests after it was revealed that mothers-in-law took the top spot in a recent study.

Rylan found that was the perfect time for a little anecdote, explaining what happened when Alison had stayed over at his house after a couple of drinks.

"The worst houseguest I've ever had, but also one of my favourites was Alison Hammond," Rylan said.

"She'd obviously had a couple of little beverages when she stayed at my house and forgot to take her make-up off, and the following day when I walked past her bed, it looked like Alison was still in the bed," he continued.

"Her whole face was on the pillow."

Earlier this year, Rylan ruled out presenting This Morning in a more regular capacity for a very simple reason.

"I worked at This Morning for what, six years? And then I left and I got used to sleeping in and now it's so nice to be able to just pop in for a week, see everyone, have a lovely time, give away some money and then go home," he said.

In any case, it seems the presenter has his hands full with his new show Dating Naked UK, which is set to debut on Paramount+ this month.

Based on the US VH1 series, which ran for three seasons between 2014 and 2016, the format sees people looking for love in their birthday suits.

Rylan promised the show would "blow [viewers'] minds", adding: "Not only does it feature dating and drama, on top of that everyone will be totally starkers! You will not want to miss this."

Dating Naked UK will premiere on August 23 on Paramount+ in the UK.

