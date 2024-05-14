Rylan revealed Rob Rinder helped him find himself after divorce

Rylan says filming with Rob Rinder on their Grand Tour gave him a reason for living again. (BBC)

What did you miss?

Rylan has said visiting Venice with Rob Rinder helped him feel life a new man, following his marriage breakdown.

The two TV presenters were paired together by producers for new BBC show Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour, exploring Italian art and culture in the footsteps of romantic poets and great writers. While working together Rylan, 36, and Rinder, 45, discovered they had even shared the same divorce lawyer as they opened up to one another about their heartbreak.

The pair say they found platonic love with one another while filming the show and are already planning a second series.

What, how, and why?

Rob and Rylan say they found platonic love for one another on their Grand Tour. (BBC)

Rylan and Rinder appeared together on The One Show to discuss their new series and opened up about the beautiful friendship they have formed.

Rylan told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: "We shared the same divorce lawyer! We didn't know, honestly you could not have written this. All of these things just fell into place. Me and Rob both went through very similar experiences with our divorces and things like that. This trip couldn't have come at a better time. It was like a brand new restart. And I came home from this genuinely like a new man. I was like 'Oh there is still a life out there.' I know that sounds really cheesy and we're trying to flog a show, but genuinely not."

Rinder added: "That beautiful platonic friendship. I think! I wonder whether he thinks as well. Not the people that be there in the middle of the night in an emergency. The emergency services will do that for you. It's when you find someone who loves you truly in life that you can telephone when something great happens and they'll cheer with you in success - that's the person we've found."

Rinder split from his husband, fellow barrister Seth Cumming, in 2018 after four years of marriage and eleven years together. Rylan separated from his husband, ex-police officer Dan Neal, in 2021 after six years together.

Rinder and Rylan have both issued statement denying rumours they are dating.

What else happened on The One Show?

Rob and Rylan are already planning a second series of their Grand Tour. (BBC)

The pair revealed they have already decided on a country to visit for their next series together.

Ryland said: "We've had a discussion about where we'd go next and what would be the reason, because it's not just a travelogue. And yeah we've found a country, or a continent. We've found something."

Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour episode one airs at 1.45am on BBC Two on Thursday and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm Monday to Friday.

