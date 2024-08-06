Scott Mills reveals Rylan’s special escape plan for every night out

Rylan has to have an emergency exit on a night out, his best friend and Celebrity Race Across the World star Scott Mills has revealed.

Rylan has to have an emergency exit on a night out, according to pal Scott Mills. (BBC)

Celebrity Race Across The World star Scott Mills has revealed Rylan has to have an emergency exit on a night out.

The pair have become "best friends", working together on BBC Radio 2 and co-hosting Eurovision, but Mills, 51, admitted he did not share the former Big Brother presenters level of fame. The radio DJ - who is taking part in the new series of Celebrity Race Across the World with his husband Sam Vaughan - said he was relieved to be the "polar opposite" of his recognisable friend Rylan.

Mills said: "If I go for a night out with Rylan, I love him very much, he's one of my best friends but I couldn't deal with his fame. We have to have an emergency exit wherever we go if it's too much. Let's be honest and I would say this to his face, he does invite it: the teeth, the hair, the everything. But that is not for me. And that's also why I think, me and him get on because we are polar opposites. But I don't want to be a celebrity where you have to work out where the escape plan is if it all gets too much. Of course, he loves it. But I see this a lot with him and I'm like, that's not for me."

Scott Mills describes Rylan Clark as one of his best friends. (Getty Images)

Mills married husband Vaughn in Barcelona earlier this year after six years together. It was a showbiz wedding with Rylan among the guests, along with Zoe Ball, Jordan North, Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope. Mills and Vaughan exchanged their vows while singer Pixie Lott sang How Long Will I Love You. Calum Scott performed You Are The Reason too while Sam Ryder and Joel Corry also took centre stage with performances.

Mills said: "Before we get married, everyone says the holiday test is you know you could be with somebody if you go on holiday with them. This is like that times a thousand. Not that I have any doubts that Sam is the one for me, but there will be times in this, I imagine, when it will get stressful."

Before the pair tied the knot, they filmed the second series of the celebrity version of BBC adventure challenge Race Across The World. Mills has admitted taking part in the challenge was a huge "test" of their relationship before the said "I do".

Scott Mills is doing Celebrity Race Across The World with his husband Sam. (BBC)

The other celebrities taking part in the show include model and TV presenter Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi, TV presenter Jeff Brazier and his youngest son Freddie. And Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary.

Brook compared taking part in the show to a honeymoon. She said: "We haven't had a honeymoon so this is like our honeymoon. What a crazy honeymoon: this will be!"

The 2024 celebrity teams will take part in a 12,500 km race of a lifetime from Northern Brazil to Southern Chile.

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One for series two on 14 August at 9pm.

Read: Celebrity Race Across the World

Watch the Celebrity Race Across the World series 2 trailer below.