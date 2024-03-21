Sabonis has 24th triple-double as Kings rout short-handed Raptors 123-89

TORONTO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double of the season, De’Aaron Fox scored 20 points and the Sacramento Kings routed the short-handed Raptors 123-89 on Wednesday night, extending Toronto’s season-worst losing streak to eight.

Sabonis has recorded at least a double-double in 51 consecutive games.

Malik Monk scored 17 points and Harrison Barnes added 16 as the Kings won their second straight and fourth of five. Chris Duarte scored 14 points and Keegan Murray had 10 for the Kings, whose biggest lead was 38 points.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points and Ochai Agbaji and Jordan Nwora each had 13 for the Raptors, who are 1-9 in March.

The Raptors made 22 turnovers, leading to 33 points for the Kings.

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley missed the game because of personal reasons, joining a lengthy list of absentees that also included All-Star forward Scottie Barnes (left hand), center Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie), forward RJ Barrett (personal), forward Chris Boucher (right knee) and guard DJ Carton (right ankle),

Toronto center Jontay Porter left after the first quarter because of an illness.

Before the game, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said there is no timetable for Quickley’s return.

“It’s a family matter,” Rajakovic said. “We’ll stay in touch with him and go day by day.”

Kings guard Kevin Huerter sat because of a dislocated left shoulder. Huerter left Monday night’s game against Memphis 1:51 into the first quarter following a collision with Desmond Bane.

Sacramento led 32-27 after one. Five different Kings players scored in an 11-0 run to end the first half, giving Sacramento a 68-45 edge at the intermission.

The Kings took a 99-65 edge to the fourth.

The Raptors fell to 13-21 at home, guaranteeing they will finish with a losing record on their home court this season.

