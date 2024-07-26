Saboteurs launch ‘malicious’ arson attack on France’s rail networks hours before Paris Olympics

Tara Cobham
·5 min read

Saboteurs have launched a “malicious” arson attack on France’s rail networks in “an effort to destabilise” the country just hours before the start of the Paris Olympic Games.

Up to 800,000 passengers are facing travel chaos attempting to reach Paris this weekend after high-speed rail services to the French capital were hit by what officials described as “criminal actions” ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday.

The chief executive of France’s rail operator SNCF said the “French are under attack”, after a series of fires brought trains to a halt, causing the cancellation of multiple services linking Paris to the rest of France as well as neighbouring countries. It was “a premeditated, calculated, coordinated attack” that indicates “a desire to seriously harm” the French people, Jean-Pierre Faranadou added.

Describing the consequences for the rail network as “massive and serious”, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal vowed authorities will “find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts”. He said the vandals behind the sabotage and arson had the clear objective of strategically targeting the main routes to and from Paris ahead of the Games.

Follow our live updates on Olympic travel disruption

French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said there have been a series of “coordinated malicious acts”. He described people fleeing from the scene of fires and the discovery of incendiary devices, adding: “Everything indicates that these are criminal fires.” National police said authorities were investigating the incidents.

Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amid disruption on the Atlantic, North and East lines of the SNCF rail network, French Police also said a bomb alert forced the evacuation of the Franco-Swiss airport of Basel-Mulhouse on Friday following a routine safety protocol. However, the airport added it was resuming operations at midday.

A 40-year-old Russian man suspected of planning to sabotage the Olympic Games was arrested on Wednesday – however, French Police have not publicly stated any link between the Russian national’s arrest and the arson attack. The Kremlin said it needed more information from authorities in Paris on the case.

With the local council warning up to 250,000 passengers are set to be affected by the travel disruption on Friday, Mr Faranadou told BFMTV he is “absolutely sorry” after the plans of thousands who had hoped to come to Paris for the Games had been “ruined”.

SNCF employees and French gendarmes inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the high speed railway network at Croiselles, northern France on Friday (AFP/Getty)
SNCF employees and French gendarmes inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the high speed railway network at Croiselles, northern France on Friday (AFP/Getty)

Valerie Pecresse, president of the regional council of the greater Paris region, added: “This attack is not a coincidence, it’s an effort to destabilise France.”

The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris is set to be the biggest event ever organised in France, with 10,500 athletes competing and millions of spectators attending – as many as 15.3 million visitors, according to local reports. The two-and-a-half-week festival of sport involves 32 different disciplines and will come to an end on 11 August after 329 events have taken place.

However, three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est as Paris authorities geared up for a parade along the Seine River for the opening ceremony amid tightened security for Paris 2024.

The French rail lines facing disruption (PA)
The French rail lines facing disruption (PA)

The disruption particularly affected Paris's major Montparnasse station. Videos posted on social networks showed the hall of the station saturated with passengers.

The Paris police prefecture “concentrated its personnel in Parisian train stations” after the “massive attack” that paralysed the TGV high-speed network, Laurent Nunez, the city police chief, told France Info television.

Speaking at the Gare du Nord station in the French capital, Sarah Moseley, 42, said the disruption was “a hell of a way to start the Olympics” as she tried to travel to London. Meanwhile, Adam Wigley was among the Britons enduring delays as he attempted to reach Paris for the opening ceremony. The 28-year-old from Norfolk feared he would have to “rush” to make it to the event on time after his journey to Paris was delayed for at least an hour.

Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday (AFP/Getty)
Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday (AFP/Getty)

Travel to and from London beneath the English Channel, to neighbouring Belgium, and across the west, north, and east of France was affected.

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend, the company said, as passengers at St Pancras station in London face 90-minute delays to their journeys.

SNCF said areas affecting rail track intersections were intentionally targeted by the arsonists to double the impact.

Damaged cables lie near a site close to Courtalain where vandals targeted France's high-speed train network (Mayor of Vald’Yerre/Reuters)
Damaged cables lie near a site close to Courtalain where vandals targeted France's high-speed train network (Mayor of Vald’Yerre/Reuters)

Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said authorities were working to "evaluate the impact on travellers, athletes, and ensure the transport of all delegations to the competition sites" for Paris 2024.

Speaking on BFM television, she added: "Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your own camp, against your country."

Sir Keir Starmer described the situation as “concerning” as well as “incredibly frustrating” for people travelling to attend the Olympics. The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman added he urges people to continue to follow the travel advice.

French CEO of SNCF Voyageurs Christophe Fanichet (centre-left) flanked by French CEO of French railway company SNCF Jean-Pierre Farandou (centre-right) (AFP/Getty)
French CEO of SNCF Voyageurs Christophe Fanichet (centre-left) flanked by French CEO of French railway company SNCF Jean-Pierre Farandou (centre-right) (AFP/Getty)

The British Olympic Association confirmed that only two athletes were scheduled to arrive on Friday and had been subject to only minor delays.

The SNCF urged all travellers to postpone their journeys and not go to stations. Repairs were underway but traffic would be severely disrupted until at least the end of the weekend, the operator said.

The attacks occurred against a backdrop of global tensions and heightened security measures as the city prepared for the Games.

More than 300,000 spectators are expected to line the banks of the River Seine on Friday when the athletes parade through the heart of Paris on a flotilla of barges and riverboats, part of an extravagant opening ceremony that will be watched by a global audience.

France is deploying 45,000 police, 10,000 soldiers and 2,000 private security agents to secure the Games' event, with snipers on rooftops and drones keeping watch from the air.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Paris Olympics Opening Sabotaged by ‘Malicious’ Rail Arson Attacks

    France’s sports minister said she has not ruled out Russian sabotage after arson attacks caused chaos on the country’s high-speed train network hours before the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics.Rail services into the French capital were crippled after “malicious” fires at two key rail installations brought trains to a halt. A third attack was thwarted, but Eurostar services between London and Paris were also hit by vandalism and passengers were being advised not to travel.“A massive attac

  • North Korean charged in cyberattacks on US hospitals, NASA and military bases

    KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A North Korean military intelligence operative has been indicted in a conspiracy to hack into American health care providers, NASA, U.S. military bases and international entities, stealing sensitive information and installing ransomware to fund more attacks, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

  • French high-speed rail 'sabotaged' before Olympic ceremony

    Rail company SNCF says 800,000 passengers have been affected by disruptions to train services.

  • Olympic opening ceremony live: France ‘under attack’ as rail networks ‘sabotaged’ ahead of Games

    Up to 800,000 passengers will face delays over the weekend after French rail network attacked by suspected arsonists

  • Sunken treasure: Is champagne nestled in a 19th-century shipwreck still fit for a toast?

    A team of Polish divers has discovered the wreckage of an old sailing ship loaded “to the brim” with luxury goods including porcelain items and about 100 bottles of Champagne and mineral water off the Swedish coast. They believe the precious goods could have been on the way to the royal table in Stockholm or the Russian tsar’s residence in St. Petersburg when the ship sank sometime in the second half of the 19th century.

  • Automakers hit 'significant storm,' as buyers reject lofty prices at time of huge capital outlays

    DETROIT (AP) — Investors are punishing automakers' stocks this week after second-quarter earnings reports exposed industrywide issues of slowing sales and high prices, just as the companies are having to spend huge sums to make new electric and gas vehicles.

  • Ferry operator's ban on recalled EVs highlights need for more safety rules, experts say

    A decision by an Ontario ferry operator to ban recalled Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids from its boats has highlighted the potential fire risk posed by electric vehicles — and some experts say governments and businesses need to do more to establish safety standards for their use and storage.The risk of EV fires appears to be low, and vehicle makers have been responsive to the problems that have emerged, said George Iny, the president of the Automobile Protection Association.But EV fires, when

  • Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor

    KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.

  • Ford thinks bigger is not always better

    Ford is backing away from giant electric trucks and betting on smaller EVs as it plays catchup with Tesla and China's EV giants.

  • Cyclist dead after Yorkville collision with dump truck driver

    A cyclist is dead after she was struck by a dump truck driver in Yorkville Thursday morning, Toronto police say.The crash happened around 8:48 a.m. in the area of Bloor Street W. and Avenue Road, Acting Duty Insp. Jason Bartlett told reporters at the scene.The cyclist was going west in the Bloor bike lane when she exited the lane and continued on in the same direction, he said."At that same time, a dump truck that was also travelling westbound struck that cyclist and they were pronounced decease

  • Motorious Readers Get More Entries to Win the Hurst Performance Pair Up of a Lifetime

    Get more tickets to win.

  • Toyota to build EV battery plant for Lexus cars, Nikkei reports

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor plans to build a battery plant for electric vehicles in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and supply its batteries to a factory that makes luxury Lexus brand cars, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday. The world's top-selling automaker would seek to make the island of Kyushu where Fukuoka is located a central part of its supply chain for battery-powered vehicles and an export base for Asia, the newspaper said. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was aware of the report, but that it was not something it had announced.

  • Driver dead after 2 vehicles collide in Mississauga

    A driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Mississauga on Wednesday, one hitting a hydro pole and catching fire, Peel police say.The collision happened near the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Britannia Road West. Police said they were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m.Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, told reporters that the driver of the vehicle that hit the pole was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver remained at the scene and is co-oper

  • Cut taxes to fuel flagging electric car sales and hit climate goals says SMMT

    The new government should cut taxes on electric vehicles to revive flagging sales and help the industry hit its climate goals, the motor trade body has said.

  • Restoration Brings 1970 Dodge Super Bee Back to Life

    With Modern Performance Upgrades.

  • Husband says inquest should have found who was driving car that killed his wife

    An inquest jury heard how Alison Clark died when her car was hit by a stolen BMW going the wrong way down a dual carriageway near Hull, killing four.

  • Nissan cuts output at top Japanese plant, sources say

    Nissan cut planned production by a third at its top Japanese plant this month, a move that will also see it slash output of a flagship crossover model, two people said, as it struggles with weak U.S. demand for its ageing line-up. The Japanese automaker on Thursday reported an almost complete wipe-out in April to June profit and cut its full-year outlook after it was forced to offer deep discounts in the U.S., highlighting the deepening risk it faces in its largest market. Unlike rivals Toyota and Honda, Nissan doesn't offer hybrid models in the U.S. and therefore hasn't benefitted from recent upswing in demand from U.S. consumers for hybrids as enthusiasm around EVs has cooled.

  • Xpeng aims to steal a march on Tesla's FSD by updating its self-driving software earlier

    Xpeng plans to unveil an update to its autonomous driving software next week, as the Guangzhou-based electric vehicle builder and partner of Volkswagen tries to steal a march on Tesla before the US carmaker's release of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in mainland China. Xpeng's XOS 5.2.0 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is scheduled for release through its over-the-air software update on July 30, the carmaker said. Senior executives and designers will shed light on how the update ca

  • Porsche Will Keep the Gas-Powered Cayenne Alive into the 2030s

    Porsche says the internal combustion Cayenne is sticking around. The automaker will continue development on the 3rd-gen SUV even after the electric 4th gen arrives.

  • 2 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash near Hare Bay

    Glovertown RCMP say a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning resulted in a truck in flames in the middle of a roadway, killing two people and seriously injuring another. (CBC)A man and woman, both 62 years old, were killed and a 52-year-old man seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in central Newfoundland on Thursday morning, say police. Glovertown RCMP said Wednesday they were called to the scene of a crash around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Route 320 near Hare Bay, about 65 kilometres from Gander.I