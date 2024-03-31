Sabrina boss pays tribute to Chance Perdomo after "heartbreaking" death

Stuart C. Wilson - Getty Images

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has paid tribute to Chance Perdomo, following the actor's tragic death.

Perdomo died after a motorcycle accident on March 30. In an Instagram post today (March 31), Aguirre-Sacasa shared behind-the-scenes photos of the young star with his fellow castmates.

He wrote: "There aren't a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this. Besides being one of the most talented young actors I've ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light



"A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering."

Perdomo played Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In the Instagram images, he can be seen smiling with Kiernan Shipka, embracing Ross Lynch and posing in a group photo with other castmates.

Aguirre-Sacasa's caption continued: "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): 'There is no true death for witches, only transformation.' Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin.

"P.S. This first photo is from Day One of shooting the 'Sabrina' pilot (I believe). He’d either just played (or was about to play) a practical joke on Kiernan. It’s how I always picture Chance. 💔😢🐈⬛❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Devasted fans responded to the post to express their sadness. One wrote: "He was the brightest light. It’s just the saddest thing. 💔"

Another added: "Omg this is so sad!! Truly enjoyed watching his character on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!! May he rest in peace!!🕊️🌹❤"

Perdomo was a BAFTA-nominated actor and most recently starred as Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off series Gen V.

