Sabrina Carpenter’s Aunt,“ Simpsons” Star Nancy Cartwright, Says the Singer 'Knew at Age 6' She Wanted to Entertain

Cartwright shared her niece's early dreams of fame during an interview on 'Good Morning America'

Sabrina Carpenter had big dreams from an early age.

On Monday, Dec. 16, The Simpsons voice actor Nancy Cartwright — who is also Carpenter's aunt — appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the animated Fox series' special double holiday episode "O C’mon All Ye Faithful," which will premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 17, on Disney+.

During the interview, Cartwright, 67, shared that her famous niece has known what she wanted to do with her life since she was just 6 years old.

"She knew at age 6... that she wanted to work for Disney," Cartwright, 67, explained. "That was her dream at age 6."

Ron Tom/Disney Channel via Getty From left: Danielle Fishel, Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter in Girl Meets World

Carpenter, 25, made her dream come true, as she landed voice acting jobs on Disney Channel shows including Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First, Girl Meets World and more.

With the 2024 release of her Short 'n Sweet album, she became one of the most popular pop stars in the business, opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and garnering six Grammy nominations.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sabrina Carpenter in September 2024

None of this comes as a surprise to Cartwright. "She has just created her own path and I wouldn't be surprised one day if she's an EGOT," she added.

In July, some fans of the "Espresso" singer were surprised to learn that she was the niece of the voice actor behind Bart Simpson, among other famed Simpsons characters. Cartwright confirmed the family connection after a fan asked her if she and Carpenter were related in a TikTok.

“Yeah! Absolutely!” she said in answer to the question.



Nancy Cartwright/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter (left) and Nancy Cartwright

"Isn’t that amazing?" Cartwright continued. "Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35 some years — and some of you guys for way less than that — and find out that I’m related to this superstar.”

The famed voice actor added, “She’s pretty amazing."



The Simpsons holiday special will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17.

