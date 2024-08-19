Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly split

The pop star has ditched the Saltburn hunk after growing frustrated by his wild partying ways, according to The Sun. The news comes just two months after Carpenter declared her love for the Oscar nominee. The duo made their first official red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May, after first crossing paths at Paris Fashion Week in September last year before being spotted on a date a few months later. According to The Sun, they split almost three weeks ago due to the Irish star's antics and him acting like an "idiot" when intoxicated.