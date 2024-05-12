Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates 25th Birthday with Sweet Baby Photos and Tribute to Her New Single 'Espresso'

The singer riffed on her new hit single's lyrics, captioning her baby photos, "That's that me birthday"

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2024 Coachella festival

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her 25th birthday with a sweet throwback!

On Saturday, May 11, the "Feather" singer shared a post on Instagram that featured several adorable photos from her childhood to mark the special occasion.

In one photo, a toddler-aged Carpenter, dressed in a red Ohio State University shirt, can be seen shrugging and throwing her hands up as she grinned at someone behind the camera. Another photo, which appears to be a headshot from the earliest days of her acting career, shows the singer as a young girl, putting her hand on her hip in a sassy pose as she smiled at the camera while wearing a glittery purple outfit.

The final photo shows Carpenter as a baby, face-palming as she held a pacifier in her mouth.

sabrina carpenter/Instagram A baby photo of Sabrina Carpenter

"That’s that me birthday," she wrote in the caption, playing off of the lyrics of her chart-topping new single, "Espresso."

Carpenter also showed off her birthday cake on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the white-frosted confection, which was topped with cookie dough, sprinkles and writing that said: "Is 24 that sweet? I guess so!"

The cake's message is also a nod to "Espresso," which has the lyric: "Is it that sweet? I guess so!"



Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter's birthday cake

Tons of celebs took to the comment section of the Eras Tour opener's post to send their well-wishes for her 25th birthday, including her boyfriend, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, who left a "🥹" emoji and an "x," meant to symbolize a kiss.

Carpenter's sister Sarah also riffed on the lyrics of "Espresso" in her comment, writing: "ur partying late cuz it’s ur BIRTHDAY." (The song's lyrics are, "I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer.")

The Little Mermaid star Chloe Bailey also chimed in, writing simply, "Happy birthday love," accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.

Danielle Fishel, the Boy Meets World alum who starred alongside Carpenter in the reboot Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel, also wished her former castmate a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to my forever bb girl!! I love you more than you'll ever know. ❤️❤️ See you soooooon!!" Fishel wrote.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Met Gala

Carpenter has had a busy leadup to her birthday. Just days ago, she donned a strapless, Cinderella-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown for the 2024 Met Gala, making her debut at the star-studded event alongside Keoghan, 31.

As a part of Vogue's "Last Looks" series, the couple surprised each other before hitting the carpet with their couture outfits. In the video captured by the magazine, both Carpenter's and Keoghan's jaws dropped when they saw each other. The pair then shared an embrace and a quick kiss on the cheek before heading out to the gala.

Several weeks before, Carpenter made her debut as a performer at Coachella, performing several of her hits, including 2022's “Nonsense” and "Espresso" — which is currently sitting at the second spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart — on the main Coachella Stage.



