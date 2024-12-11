Sabrina Carpenter Channels Fran Drescher in Flashy “Nanny”-Inspired Leopard-Print Minidress and Beret

The singer was spotted in a look that bears strong resemblance to Drescher's iconic character in 'The Nanny'

The nanny named...Sabrina?

Sabrina Carpenter is paying homage to Fran Drescher's iconic sitcom character Fran Fine. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the singer, 25, was spotted in New York City wearing a leopard-print outfit that closely resembles one worn by Drescher, 67, in The Nanny.

The Grammy nominee stepped out in a black minidress with leopard-print collar and a matching beret. She accessorized with a small box handbag with gold hardware and sky-high black pumps. Per her go-to glam style, Carpenter wore her blonde hair in bouncy waves. Her makeup look featured flushed cheeks and a glossy mauve lip.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Sabrina Carpenter.

The look is a near-perfect replica of Drescher's outfit seen in the pilot episode of The Nanny as well as promotional photos. The show, which ran from 1993 to 1999, starred Drescher as a makeup saleswoman who is hired as a nanny for a widowed Broadway producer's three children.

Along with her outgoing and no-nonsense personality (and nasal-y voice), the character of Fran Fine became synonymous with her over-the-top sense of style.



CBS/Getty Fran Drescher as Fran Fine.

As famously noted in the show's theme song: "She's the lady in red when everybody else is wearing tan / The flashy girl from Flushing / The Nanny named Fran."



The series starred Charles Shaughnessy as Fine's boss, Maxwell Sheffield, as well as Lauren Lane as Maxwell's business partner C.C. Babcock, and Daniel Davis as the family's British butler, Niles.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Sabrina Carpenter.

Last week, Carpenter, who in 2025 will embark on the European leg of her Short 'n' Sweet tour, opted for another playful outfit.

Heading to the premiere of A Nonsense Christmas. on Thursday, Dec. 5, she was photographed in N.Y.C. wearing a Chanel Karl Lagerfeld 1994 design of a black-and-white faux fur cashmere minidress.

Aeon/GC Images Sabrina Carpenter.

The look featured a cropped black faux fur coat with white details along the cuffs, collar and pockets. She added black open-toe pumps that featured a white faux fur detail on the toe. The "Juno" singer's blonde hair was styled into a half-up, half-down look with loose curls and she sported her usual makeup look.

Carpenter's Christmas special premiered on Netflix Friday, Dec. 6 and features special duets with artists like Chappell Roan, Tyla and Shania Twain.



