Sabrina Carpenter Fans Claim a Woman Urinated in the Crowd at Concert: ‘I Got Peed on in the Pit’

Fan footage shared to TikTok allege that a woman urinated on the ground at San Francisco’s Chase Center

Getty(2) Sabrina Carpenter Fans Claim Woman Peed in Pit During Singer’s Show

A Sabrina Carpenter fan left quite an impression at a recent tour stop!

On Saturday, Nov. 9, fans who attended the 25-year-old “Taste” singer's San Francisco concert at the Chase Center alleged on social media that a woman watching the show from the 18,000-seat arena's floor “squatted down” and urinated on the concrete floor.

In one TikTok video, a concertgoer shows off a photo of the alleged puddle of urine on the floor as the crowd parted to make way for the mess.

"Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of the sudden [a] random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor," the concertgoer wrote.

"At least the crowd had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up…😭," she captioned the TikTok, which included photos of concertgoers posing with text on their phones reading: “I GOT PEED ON IN THE PIT TO SEE SABRINA.”



Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter performs on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Takes the Stage in Sparkly Playboy Bunny Costume During Halloween Show: See the Look!

The TikTok user also alleged in a comment that the woman who urinated was kicked out from the show. "I have a video of her standing on the puddle and then security making her leave," she claimed.



Another TikTok shared by a concert attendee included an image of a Chase Center staff member wearing gloves and wielding a mop.



Representatives for the Chase Center did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the alleged pee incident in San Francisco, Carpenter has had an exciting week due to the Nov. 8 Grammy nominations.

Carpenter earned six Grammy nominations, including in the big four categories: album of the year (Short n' Sweet), best new artist, song of the year nod ("Please Please Please”) and record of the year (“Espresso”). Her album also nabbed a nod for best pop vocal album, while “Espresso” also received a nom for best pop solo performance.

The “Bed Chem” singer shared videos on Instagram showing her tearful reactions to the nominations from her tour bus. As the announcement for best pop solo performance nominees kicked off with Beyoncé and Carpenter, the musician and her friends screamed and clapped.

Related: Barry Keoghan Says He's 'Proud' of Sabrina Carpenter for Grammy Nominations: 'I've Got to Get on the Phone Soon'

“Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter!” she yelled.

Elsewhere in the reaction videos, Carpenter said, “I don’t know how that’s possible,” and cried as her friends hugged her.

“Us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning,” the singer captioned the post. “This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where I heard my name! I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so I am filled with gratitude - Thank you @recordingacademy :’)).”