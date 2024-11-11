Sabrina Carpenter Fans Claim A Women Peed In The Middle Of Crowd At Show

It seems one of Sabrina Carpenter’s fans might’ve had a bit too much Espresso.

People who attended the pop star’s Short n’ Sweet Tour stop at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Nov. 9 claimed that an unidentified woman urinated in the crowd during the show.

“Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out when all of a sudden … A random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor,” one TikTok user wrote over a now-viral video posted Sunday.

Multiple concertgoers appeared to shrug off the bizarre incident. The clip showed some of them gathered around as they held up their phones with a message that read, “I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina.”

The video creator captioned the post, “At least the crowd had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up…😭.”

In the clip, the TikToker also showed a picture of what was apparently a puddle of urine and said the woman responsible for it had been kicked out of the concert.

The user also wrote in the comments section that the woman had been “squatting” for a while, but people in the crowd initially “thought it was because she was tired.”

After one user questioned why the woman didn’t just ask someone to “save her spot” so she could go to the restroom, the creator wrote, “We were actually allowing people back in all the way to the front, and the bathroom was very close so I have no idea.”

Other users commented in disbelief on the video creator’s clip.

“It is NEVER serious enough to not just go to the bathroom 😭,” one person wrote.

“When I went to see Taylor I literally rationed my water intake and didn’t drink soda to ensure I’d last 3 hours like sis skill issue😭,” someone else quipped.

Another commented, “No bc huh!?!?! I know you don’t wanna miss anything but damn just go to the bathroom.”

HuffPost has reached out to reps for the Chase Center for comment.

In a separate TikTok uploaded by another concert attendee on Sunday, a Chase Center staff member can be seen wearing gloves and seemingly cleaning up the mess with a mop amid the crowd.

