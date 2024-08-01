Sabrina Carpenter Is Hard Launching Her Cherry Era

Pop princess and retro chic It-Girl, Sabrina Carpenter just announced her latest perfume to the "Sweet Tooth" collection. She's charming, juicy and sexy. Her name is Cherry Baby.

Cherry Baby is designed to display the essence of cherries and reflect the cheeky and flirty side of Carpenter's personality. "I wanted my new fragrance to be unexpected but something upscale and sophisticated while still feeling playful and provocative. Cherry Baby is timeless and flirty which encourages letting the sultry, glamorous side of you show in the best way possible," she shares in a press release.

Sabrina Carpenter, Perfume, New, Cherry Baby, Sweet Tooth Collection

Her latest perfume features notes from "Cherry Cosmo," "Glazed Apple" and "Plum Nectar" to "Dark Chocolate," "Amber Resin" and "Cashmere Wood." While everyone knows Carpenter as THE retro-glam pop star idol, her charming and enchanting essence truly sparkles from this fragrance.

Cherry Baby is now available to purchase on the Fragrance by Sabrina website.

