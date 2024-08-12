Sabrina Carpenter hit by firework during performance at Outside Lands festival

After thanking the crowd she rushed to the back of the stage to dance to the outro music as fireworks went off behind her. However, it seems she stood too close to the pyrotechnics and she was hit by the sparks. According to video footage, the 25-year-old pop star shrieked and ran away as a spark hit her body. The Please, Please, Please hitmaker made no mention of the incident when she shared a carousel of photos from her performance during which she sang Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made For Walkin' with surprise guest Kacey Musgraves.