Sabrina Carpenter Performs With Chappell Roan in Netflix Special A Nonsense Christmas — Watch Trailer

Sabrina Carpenter will be taking her Christmas presents hot to go this year.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Carpenter’s first-ever holiday special A Nonsense Christmas, in which the singer shares a decked-out stage with fellow pop phenomenon Chappell Roan.

And Roan is just one big name joining Carpenter for the holidays. Additional guests, both musical and otherwise, include Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell.

Directed by Sam Wrench, A Nonsense Christmas‘ setlist includes songs from Carpenter’s 2023 holiday album Fruitcake, as well as “other iconic chart-stopping holiday covers,” according to Netflix. We can also expect “show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

The release of this trailer coincides with the final night of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour. Concertgoers at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum got a sneak peek at the trailer when it played immediately preceding Monday night’s show.

A Nonsense Christmas premieres Friday, Dec. 6 at 9/8c. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you add Carpenter’s special to your holiday rotation?

