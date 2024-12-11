Sabrina Carpenter reveals her own hits made it on her personal Spotify Wrapped list

Can you guess which artist made Sabrina Carpenter's Spotify Wrapped? The answer initially made the "Please Please Please" singer hesitant to share it publicly.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Carpenter, 25, revealed that her own music made her list alongside other music legends.

"It’s funny because when I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, 'Oh, damn, I can’t post that, because I’m on my own [list]. It’s a bit conceited," Carpenter told the outlet. "But then I was like, I guess it’s a good thing that I’m on my list and listening to my own music, because it means I (expletive) with what I do. "

"But the other ones were Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves, and the Bee Gees," she continued.

Carpenter stayed on the charts in 2024

Carpenter spoke with the magazine about her eventful and successful year, which includes dropping her 12-song "Short n' Sweet" album in late summer and completing the North American portion of her sold-out tour.

"This tour has been so much more fun than any other show I’ve ever put on. It’s so theatrical and it involves the audience, so every night feels different, based off of how the audience is feeling and what they’re giving to me," she expressed. "I was just blown away by the fact that it was my first arena tour, and we sold out every show. That was really overwhelming in such a positive way."

Carpenter's pop album has topped the Billboard 200 chart, earned platinum status, and received several Grammy nominations, including album of the year. The star's smash single "Espresso" has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify alone.

Her Christmas special, "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter," was released on Netflix last Friday. Other singers, such as Tyla and Chappell Roan, appear on the program.

The much-anticipated Spotify Wrapped, which highlights music streamers' top songs and other listening insights, dropped last week. Among all the streamers, Taylor Swift was the top artist in 2024, but Carpenter's "Espresso" was the top song. "Short n' Sweet" also landed in the top 10 albums.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sabrina Carpenter's own music made it on her Spotify Wrapped list