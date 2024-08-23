Sabrina Carpenter Says It's 'Mind-Blowing' That Adele Knows About Her Song 'Espresso'

Carpenter discussed the moment Adele called the song "My jam" in Las Vegas on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Monica Schipper/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sabrina Carpenter (L) and Adele.

Sabrina Carpenter can't believe she has Adele as a fan!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Aug. 22, to celebrate the release of her new album Short n’ Sweet, which dropped the same day, Carpenter, 25, discussed her surprise that the pop icon knows her music.

“Your songs have been everywhere the past few months, people can’t stop singing them,” host Jimmy Fallon said during the interview.

“But there was a video of Adele talking about how “Espresso” was the last thing she thought about before she went to bed,” he continued, as the singer giggled.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Fallon, 49, then showed the clip of Adele sitting on stage during her Las Vegas residency on May 18, chatting to the crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and explaining how she'd had to adjust to returning to Vegas' time zone after taking a break and had gotten to bed late.

"As I got into bed last night — 'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 p.m. — I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,' " Adele, 36, said at the time, before singing the lyrics to "Espresso."

"That Sabrina Carpenter song!... That song is my jam!"

After the clip played, Fallon repeated, "That song is my jam!" several times, adding, "I love that."

Carpenter then switched into a fun British accent, repeating Adele's words, "That Sabrina Carpenter song."

"Like, I just love how I'm like, 'Does she have social media?' " she added of the "Hello" singer, "Like, how does she know about the song or anything."

She continued," And that was the most mind-blowing thing to me."

"It's Adele," the host said, as Carpenter repeated, "It's Adele!" adding, "One name, that's it."

"Exactly. One name, that's it." Fallon agreed.

"Yeah. So cool," the singer said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV host celebrated the Short n' Sweet is "officially out right now," before adding that "this is the summer of Sabrina Carpenter" and sharing a few fast facts about her recent success, including how the Adele-endorsed track had faired.

""Espresso" has been certified platinum and was one of the fastest songs to reach a billion streams in the history of Spotify," he read from a card, as the audience cheered.

Carpenter told PAPER Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, Aug. 21 that she'd known from a young age that she'd be working in the world of entertainment.

“I don't know how to describe it,” she said to the outlet. “When you're a child and you just have a feeling of, 'I know I'm going to do this someday. I know I'm going to do this for the rest of my life. I know this is the path I need to follow, whatever that means for me, and whatever success that means for me is what I'm destined for.' "

