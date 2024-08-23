Sabrina Carpenter Says She Wrote 'Espresso' as a 'Manifestation Tactic' When 'No One' Liked Her 'Romantically'

The pop star opened up about the success of the viral hit in an interview with 'The Guardian'

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter's massive hit "Espresso" was a "manifestation tactic."

On Friday, Aug. 23, Carpenter, 25, opened up about her intention behind the single — which earned 1 billion Spotify streams, became her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland and Australia — and its success in an interview with The Guardian.

“It was a manifestation tactic, because no one liked me romantically at that point – no one was obsessed with me," she told the outlet. "I didn’t have anyone I was even talking to."

The "Feather" performer added that she's "always been a bit delusional, in that sense."

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Sabrina Carpenter

Related: Sabrina Carpenter on the Viral Success of 'Espresso': 'I Just Love That People Get My Sense of Humor'

Carpenter also addressed her "newfound" chart success, thanks to "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

"Full transparency: I’ve never really been on charts until quite recently, so it’s a newfound, like … I’m interested," she said. "It’s not the reason I write music and it’s not the reason I’ll ever write music."

Instead, Carpenter called the recognition "sprinkles on top of the sundae."

In June, the "Sue Me" performer discussed the success of "Espresso" in an interview with Rolling Stone. “My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” said Carpenter of the song. “I just love that people get my sense of humor."

She told the publication that the track was inspired by a trip to a crêperie while she was in France. Her time spent there turned into a catchy chorus that she remains unapologetic about. "I decided to put that burden on other people,” Carpenter teased.

The "Nonsense" artist also said songwriters Steph Jones and Amy Allen, as well as producer Julian Bunetta, inspired the track's quotable lyrics.

"That’s the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen,” Carpenter said of working with her songwriting team. “I’ve really honed in on the people that I love making music with.”





Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Victor Boyko/Getty Sabrina Carpenter

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Releasing Espresso Ice Cream Following Success of Hit Song: 'It Is That Sweet'

In June, the success of "Espresso" also led to a collaboration between the rising pop star and Van Leeuwen for — fittingly — an espresso-flavored ice cream.

"Available starting JUNE 28th!!!!!" Carpenter wrote over a photo of her hands holding a closed blue carton of ice cream and the single's cover art.

"It is that sweet," she wrote over a second image, as a nod to her hit.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.