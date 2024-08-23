Sabrina Carpenter’s Steamy ‘Bed Chem’ Lyrics Seem to Reference Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated album Short n’ Sweet has arrived, and it’s brought with it a bunch of references to the singer’s love life—past and present. Her song “Bed Chem,” in particular, speaks to the sexual chemistry between two lovers, and fans have already connected the lyrics to Carpenter’s rumored beau, Barry Keoghan. (Recent split rumors have led some to speculate the duo are no longer together.)
The song begins with the singer recalling her meet-cute with an alluring man, as well as both of their outfits. Carpenter remembers she was in a “sheer dress,” and asks, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” Fans connected these lyrics to Keoghan, who reportedly first met Carpenter at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in September 2023, where he was wearing a white jacket. The Irish actor also has an accent, adding evidence that he’s the subject of the song.
As Sabrina continues to sing, she explains that the two only spoke for a second before parting ways, and he got her number from mutual friends. She then obsesses over her new crush, imagining how hot their sexual chemistry will be once they finally get together: “But I bеt we'd have really good bеd chem / How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round / Oh, it just makes sense / How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things.”
Although Carpenter doesn’t name-drop the lover she’s singing about, she did drop even more lyrical clues that seem to reference Keoghan. She describes her man as a “cute guy with the wide, blue eyes,” and “not in my timezone.”
For the rest of the song, the singer fantasizes about the “bed chem” she’d have with said crush—and doesn’t hold back on suggestive references. “And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time,” she sings on the bridge. “And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine, and I bet it's even better than in my head.”
Listen to “Bed Chem” below, and check out the full lyrics for yourself.
I was in a transparent dress the day that we met
We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec
Your friend hit me up so we could connect
And what are the odds? You send me a text
And now the next thing I know, I’m like
Manifest that you’re oversized
I digress, got me scrollin’ like
Out of breath, got me goin’ like
Ooh (Ah)
Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like
Ooh (Ah)
Maybe it’s all in my head
But I bеt we’d have really good bеd chem
How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round
Oh, it just makes sense
How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things
That’s bed (Bed) chem (Chem)
How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means
And I’m obsessed
Are you free next week?
I bet we’d have really good
Come right on me, I mean camaraderie
Said you’re not in my timezone, but you wanna be
Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?
See it in my mind, let’s fulfill the prophecy
Ooh (Ah)
Who’s the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm? Like
Ooh (Ah)
I know I sound a bit redundant
But I bet we’d have really good bed chem
How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round
Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)
How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things (Bad)
That’s bed chem (Oh, that's bed chem)
How you're lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means
And I’m obsessed (So obsessed)
Are you free next week?
I bet we'd have really good (Bed chem)
And I bet we’d both arrive at the same time (Bed chem)
And I bet the thermostat’s set at six-nine (Bed chem)
And I bet it’s even better than in my head (My)
How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round (Ooh)
Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)
How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things
That’s bed chem (Oh, that’s bed chem)
How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means
And I’m obsessed (So obsessed)
Are you free next week? (Are you free next week?)
I bet we’d have really good
Ha (Make me go), ha
No-no-no
Ha (Make me go), ha
No-no-no, no, oh no, oh
Ha (Make me go), ha (Yeah, yeah)
No-no-no, oh
Ha (Make me go), ha
Ooh, oh, baby
(A little fade out?)
