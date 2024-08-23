Sabrina Carpenter’s Steamy ‘Bed Chem’ Lyrics Seem to Reference Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated album Short n’ Sweet has arrived, and it’s brought with it a bunch of references to the singer’s love life—past and present. Her song “Bed Chem,” in particular, speaks to the sexual chemistry between two lovers, and fans have already connected the lyrics to Carpenter’s rumored beau, Barry Keoghan. (Recent split rumors have led some to speculate the duo are no longer together.)

The song begins with the singer recalling her meet-cute with an alluring man, as well as both of their outfits. Carpenter remembers she was in a “sheer dress,” and asks, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” Fans connected these lyrics to Keoghan, who reportedly first met Carpenter at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in September 2023, where he was wearing a white jacket. The Irish actor also has an accent, adding evidence that he’s the subject of the song.

Pascal Le Segretain

As Sabrina continues to sing, she explains that the two only spoke for a second before parting ways, and he got her number from mutual friends. She then obsesses over her new crush, imagining how hot their sexual chemistry will be once they finally get together: “But I bеt we'd have really good bеd chem / How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round / Oh, it just makes sense / How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things.”

Although Carpenter doesn’t name-drop the lover she’s singing about, she did drop even more lyrical clues that seem to reference Keoghan. She describes her man as a “cute guy with the wide, blue eyes,” and “not in my timezone.”

For the rest of the song, the singer fantasizes about the “bed chem” she’d have with said crush—and doesn’t hold back on suggestive references. “And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time,” she sings on the bridge. “And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine, and I bet it's even better than in my head.”

Listen to “Bed Chem” below, and check out the full lyrics for yourself.

I was in a transparent dress the day that we met

We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec

Your friend hit me up so we could connect

And what are the odds? You send me a text

And now the next thing I know, I’m like

Manifest that you’re oversized

I digress, got me scrollin’ like

Out of breath, got me goin’ like



Ooh (Ah)

Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like

Ooh (Ah)

Maybe it’s all in my head



But I bеt we’d have really good bеd chem

How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round

Oh, it just makes sense

How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things

That’s bed (Bed) chem (Chem)

How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I’m obsessed

Are you free next week?

I bet we’d have really good

Come right on me, I mean camaraderie

Said you’re not in my timezone, but you wanna be

Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?

See it in my mind, let’s fulfill the prophecy



Ooh (Ah)

Who’s the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm? Like

Ooh (Ah)

I know I sound a bit redundant



But I bet we’d have really good bed chem

How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round

Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)

How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things (Bad)

That’s bed chem (Oh, that's bed chem)

How you're lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I’m obsessed (So obsessed)

Are you free next week?

I bet we'd have really good (Bed chem)



And I bet we’d both arrive at the same time (Bed chem)

And I bet the thermostat’s set at six-nine (Bed chem)

And I bet it’s even better than in my head (My)

How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round (Ooh)

Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)

How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things

That’s bed chem (Oh, that’s bed chem)

How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I’m obsessed (So obsessed)

Are you free next week? (Are you free next week?)

I bet we’d have really good

Ha (Make me go), ha

No-no-no

Ha (Make me go), ha

No-no-no, no, oh no, oh

Ha (Make me go), ha (Yeah, yeah)

No-no-no, oh

Ha (Make me go), ha

Ooh, oh, baby

(A little fade out?)

You Might Also Like