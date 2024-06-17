Sabrina Carpenter on the Viral Success of 'Espresso': 'I Just Love That People Get My Sense of Humor'

On Monday, June 17, the rising pop star opened up about fans' love for the track in an interview with 'Rolling Stone'

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Eras Tour on March 2, 2024 in Singapore

Sabrina Carpenter loves that people are enjoying her "nonsense."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, June 17, the pop star, 25, opened up about how her song "Espresso" has become a smash hit.

“My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” said Carpenter of the track in the publication. “I just love that people get my sense of humor."

The song, which she told the publication, was inspired by a trip to a crêperie while she was in France, has resulted in an insanely catchy chorus, which she remains unapologetic about.

"I decided to put that burden on other people,” Carpenter quipped.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Universal Music Group's 2023 Grammys After Party on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles

She also addressed how collaborating with songwriters Steph Jones and Amy Allen, as well as producer Julian Bunetta, inspired the quotable song.

"That’s the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen,” Carpenter said of working with her collaborators. “I’ve really honed in on the people that I love making music with.”

In the story, "Please Please Please" collaborator Jack Antonoff — who also produced half of her forthcoming album Short 'n' Sweet — praised her approach to pop music.

“The way she puts things, I’m immediately right there with her,” he said. “And [for] anyone who’s got to see her live, let alone record her, she’s an unbelievable singer. When you’re in the presence of that kind of voice, all you want to do is capture it.”



Jack Antonoff at the 2024 Grammys on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles

Following the success of "Espresso," which became her first top-five on the Billboard's Hot 100 and her first number one in the U.K., Ireland and Australia, Carpenter announced on Saturday, June 8 that she is collaborating with Van Leeuwen for — fittingly — an espresso-flavored ice cream.

"Available starting JUNE 28th!!!!!" the "Feather" performer wrote over a photo of her hands holding a closed blue carton of ice cream featuring her photo from the single's cover art.

"It is that sweet," Carpenter wrote over the second snap, as a nod to her hit.

Carpenter will release her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet on Aug. 23.



