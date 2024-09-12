Sabrina Carpenter wears Madonna’s 1991 Oscars gown to the 2024 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter revived a garment straight from Madonna’s fashion archive for the 2024 MTV VMAs.

The September 11 ceremony saw artists dress in distinct odes to their individuality and unique sound, adding metallic flare and tulle trains where necessary. However, other artists used their style to pay homage to music legends who’ve inspired them, which is exactly what the “Taste” singer did in sparkly Bob Mackie couture.

Carpenter – who received seven nominations and took home the “Song of the Year” accolade for “Espresso” – stepped out in Madonna’s 1991 Oscars gown made by Mackie. The shimmering bead-embroidered dress with a plunging neckline was worn by the “Material Girl” at the coveted awards ceremony and in the renowned photograph of her and Michael Jackson.

With the help of her stylist Jared Ellner, Carpenter reimagined the gown in her own way, sourcing it from Tab Vintage, and embellishing it with her long blonde curls and a blush burgundy lip stain.

Speaking to Vogue, Alexis Novak, the owner of Tab Vintage, explained how Ellner and Carpenter’s team had approached them with a distinct vision for her look.

Sabrina Carpenter wears Madonna’s 1991 Oscars gown by Bob Mackie (Getty Images)

“Her stylist Jared Ellner and his team reached out with a really incredible moodboard,” Novak told the outlet. “We sent them a deck of pieces we had in that vein and we’re so happy with what she decided on!”

Novak added: “It was originally designed for Madonna to wear to perform at the Academy Awards. It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and made headlines when she wore it.”

The “Please Please Please” performer was celebrated online, with fans obsessing over her appearance in the delicate silhouette.

A PULL FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS!!! sabrina carpenter wearing archival bob mackie that was worn by madonna at the 1991 oscars pic.twitter.com/hDBh1U87vv — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) September 11, 2024

“OMG! SHE LOOKS AMAZING,” one excited fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “IT SUITS HER SO MUCH, LIKE IT’S NOT ‘FORCED’ IT NATURALLY LOOKS GOOD ON HER,” another added.

Carpenter isn’t the only artist to pull off vintage Bob Mackie for an awards ceremony in 2024. In fact, Miley Cyrus stunned in the designer’s archive at this year’s Grammys, pulling off a beautiful jumpsuit and a fringe gown – which were just two of her five outfits from the star-studded night in music.