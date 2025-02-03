Sabrina Carpenter Wins Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2025 Grammys: 'I Really Was Not Expecting This'

The 67th annual Grammys are airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

And the Grammy Award for best pop vocal album goes to... Sabrina Carpenter !

Carpenter accepted the coveted prize for her album Short n' Sweet in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the 67th annual Grammys.

Immediately after her name was called, some of the singer's friends jumped up, clapping joyfully, including Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Once she got on stage, Carpenter, overcome with emotion, said, "I'm still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this."

"And all those nominees that were just on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world, and I can't believe I'm nominated against them, or even in this room right now. This is whoa — my first Grammy, so I'm gonna cry," said Carpenter. (She actually previously took home a Grammy prior to the show for best pop solo performance.)

After thanking the Recording Academy, she thanked her collaborators, friends, and family.

"You have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me," she said before ending her speech with "Thank you, holy s---, bye."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the Short n' Sweet Tour at Barclays Center on September 30, 2024 in New York City.

This year's category was comprised of all female artists: Short n' Sweet by Carpenter, Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan and The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift.

Carpenter released her album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024.

This year, she received six Grammy nominations, including record of the year and best pop solo performance nods for "Espresso."



Kevin Winter/Getty Sabrina Carpenter in February 2025

In November, Carpenter wrapped up the North American leg of her Short n' Sweet tour. In March, she is set to head to Europe to perform a string of concerts through the spring.

Carpenter also recently released her Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, which was packed with music and cameos from many celebrities ranging from Shania Twain to Roan, 26.

