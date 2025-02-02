Sabrina Carpenter wins first Grammy Award of 2025

Sabrina Carpenter is also up for album of the year [Getty Images]

Sabrina Carpenter has won the first Grammy Award of 2025, taking home best pop solo performance for her percolating summer anthem, Espresso.

British star Charli XCX also won a clutch of early prizes - including best dance/pop album for her razor sharp club album Brat; and best dance/pop song for its lead single Von Dutch. They are the star's first ever Grammys as a solo act.

The prizes are being handed out at the Grammys' "premiere ceremony", which precedes the main event at 5pm Los Angeles / 1am London time.

The show started with an all-star rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water, dedicated to the victims of the LA Wildfires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yolanda Adams and Angelique Kidjo were among the artists performing a raw, gospel-infused version of the 60s classic, dedicated to the first responders who risked their lives to tackle the inferno and protect the vulnerable.

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr told the audience at the Crypto.com arena that the awards would "honour music's great power to inspire, to heal and to unite".

He added: "Because of the recent fires that devastated Los Angeles, we're also going to recognise the resilience of our community and celebrate our first responders and do our very best to lift up this city that we love."

Beyoncé is the main nominee at this year's ceremony, with her country-adjacent album Cowboy Carter shortlisted for 11 awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has already won best country performance by a duo or group, for her duet with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted.

However, she was beaten to best country song by Kacey Musgraves, whose song The Architect questions the existence of God after a school shooting.

Taking to the stage, Musgraves said: "There's so much darkness in the world right now, and it just feels so good to be able to fight some of that darkness through song".

Musgraves previously won album of the year in 2019 for Golden Hour.

The nominees for that prize this year include Billie Eilish, Beyoncé (who has never won the category, despite four previous nominations) Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and rapper André 3000, who is nominated for his spiritual jazz flute album New Blue Sun.

Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter are also up for best album - and fans will be speculating whether their early wins increase their odds of taking the night's biggest prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither artist was there in person to collect their initial trophies, as they are due to perform at the headline ceremony later in the evening.

However Charli's producer, Finn Keane, accepted the award for Von Dutch on her behalf, calling her an "amazing collaborator".

"She has been making this kind of music for 10 years, but everyone's just caught up to it," he added.