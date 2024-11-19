Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix Christmas Special Rings in the Holidays with Chappell Roan, Shania Twain and More: See the Trailer

Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne and other celebrities will also make appearances in the special, which premieres Dec. 6

Alfredo Flores/Netflix Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter in ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ on Netflix

The list of special guests recruited for Netflix’s A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is the opposite of nonsensical.

Carpenter, 25, debuted the star-studded trailer for her holiday special, which premieres Dec. 6 on Netflix, at her Short n’ Sweet Tour’s final U.S. stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 18.

The “Please Please Please” chart topper sings “ho, ho, ho” in the trailer before teasing her duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla and Shania Twain for the Christmas special.

The trailer, set to Carpenter’s sensual song “A Nonsense Christmas,” begins with the “Taste” singer warming up viewers by saying, “Christmas is coming early this year — I wouldn’t count on a silent night.”



Among the other performers or people making appearances for skits will be singer Kali Uchis, Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, model Cara Delevingne, Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, Booksmart actor Nico Hiraga, Hacks actress Megan Stalter, Elf the Musical star Sean Astin, Theater Camp actor Owen Thiele and I’m Totally Fine star Jillian Bell.

Sam Wrench, who directed the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, served as the director for A Nonsense Christmas.

The guests announcement didn’t specify what songs the singers will perform, but the logline for A Nonsense Christmas confirmed that the special will include performances of “songs from Carpenter’s holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers.”



Alfredo Flores/Netflix Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain in ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ on Netflix

Carpenter has memorably performed covers of songs from two of her guests: Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series and Twain’s “That Don't Impress Me Much” at her Sept. 25 tour stop.

Twain told E! News in September that Carpenter's cover was "a huge compliment,” adding “[Carpenter is] such a talented person! She’s smart.”



Alfredo Flores/Netflix Sabrina Carpenter, Quinta Brunson and Cara Delevingne in ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ on Netflix

At some point in the Netflix special, Carpenter, Brunson and Delevingne will portray the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

“I love your bangs — they’re cute,” Brunson tells Carpenter in the trailer, to which she replies, “Thank you. I got them because he ghosted me.”

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

The “Espresso” singer also can be seen sitting on Santa’s lap. At the end of the trailer, Santa puts a twist on Carpenter’s viral “I’m working late because I’m a singer” lyric by singing, “I’m working late because I’m Santa.”

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter premieres Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix.