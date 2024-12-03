Sabrina Elba, Julia Fox, Ashley Graham Go Sheer on The Fashion Awards 2024 Red Carpet

The sheer trend is showing no signs of slowing down. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Julia Fox, and Ashley Graham looked stunning in see-through dresses on the 2024 Fashion Awards red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night.

Elba, founder of skin care line S’Able Labs, wore a semi-sheer black maxi dress with twisted seam detailing.

Speaking at Fairchild Media Group’s annual Women in Power event in September, Elba, who is also the wife of actor Idris Elba, explained how her own personal skincare journey informed the launch of her brand.

“The needs of melanin-rich skin are unfortunately seen as niche. It’s drier because it lacks ceramides, it’s more sensitive, being more prone to inflammation. What you get is skin care that’s actually better for a greater part of the population,” she said. “I tried to figure out why every dermatologist just threw tretinoin at my face, and wasn’t addressing hyperpigmentation the way I think it needs to be.”

Fox wore a Dilara Findikoglu gown nodded to Victorian dress codes, a diaphanous dress featuring a corseted bodice and lace detailing overlaying pieces of a petticoat. The “Down the Drain” author wore makeup to match, her ghostly white foundation offset by pale blue eyeshadow and blush.

The “Uncut Gems” actress wore eye makeup at the 2024 Rome Film Festival in October, where she attended the premiere of her new film, “The Trainer.” She wore a full Willy Chavarria x Adidas look from the New York-based label’s spring 2025 collection.

Graham also opted in on the translucent trend, wearing a ruched black dress with a flowing skirt. The model also went sheer at the Etro’s Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 show in September. There, she wore a see-through blouse and high-waisted mini skirt.

